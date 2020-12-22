Hedges insists the best has yet to come from Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen are level with second-placed Celtic as they head towards Christmas but winger Ryan Hedges insists the Dons have yet to hit their peak this season.

Hedges scored the opening goal as the Dons beat Kilmarnock 2-0 at Rugby Park on Sunday to move up to third place in the Premiership, with champions Celtic ahead only on goal difference.

Derek McInnes’ side has bounced back from a run of two points from three league matches and Hedges believes the Dons have yet to hit their stride.

He said: “I think there is still more to come from us. I don’t think we have managed a full 90 minute performance yet this season. We have been very good in large spells of most games.

“Then against Kilmarnock on Sunday, we were not at our best and managed to get the job done. So I think that when we get a 90 minute performance, the fans and players will definitely know about it.”

Hedges’ strike took his tally for the season so far to eight in 21 matches but the Wales international believes he should have had more to show for his efforts this season.

He said: “I’m not ahead of where I wanted to be in terms of goals at this stage of the season. If anything, I’m behind.

“Obviously, as a front player, you are looking for as many as you can and, as long as I’m contributing, that’s the main thing.

“Every player before a season will want to do really well and little goals and targets can help you along the way. You can see where you are and see how you are progressing and, personally, how you are doing.”

Hedges had an inconsistent campaign in his first season at Pittodrie but has established himself as a key figure this term.

However the Wales international knows he has to continue to contribute if he wants to remain in the starting 11.

He said: “We’ve got a bundle of talent in the squad and, especially, the front players. I think anyone can go into the side and play and wouldn’t really notice much of a difference.

“So you have to do as much as you can when you get the opportunity to play to try and keep yourself in the team.

“It doesn’t really matter and scores, I suppose. As long as we score.

“You can see when anyone scores. There’s no cliques in this squad. The group is very together and we are all friends outside of the pitch as well.

“The strength of the squad is really good and that’s what it’s there for. When Cozzy (Sam Cosgrove) was out, Marley Watkins and Curtis Main stepped in. Injuries are part of football and, when they happen, it’s up to the next guy in line to step in and get the job done.”