Ash Taylor believes Aberdeen are in better shape for return of Rangers to Pittodrie

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor believes the Dons are capable of inflicting a first league defeat of the season on Rangers.

Steven Gerrard’s side moved 19 points clear at the summit on Saturday thanks to a 1-0 derby win against champions Celtic, who have three games in hand of their Glasgow rivals.

The Gers are yet to lose in the league this term with 20 wins and two draws from 22 games, including a 1-0 win against Aberdeen on the opening day of the season and a comfortable 4-0 success against the Dons at Ibrox in November.

The Dons sit third following their stalemate with Dundee United on Saturday but Taylor feels optimistic his side can finally get the better of the Ibrox men this season at the third time of asking.

He said: “It will be tough as they are doing really well.

“They had a good result at the weekend.

“We are in a better place than we were at the start of the season and we will look to put in a better performance.

“At Ibrox, we had players missing and some of the goals were deflections.

“It was a difficult one to take.

“We will look to put in a solid performance.

“They are flying this season and doing really well.

“They are well drilled so it will be a tough ask but we have the players in the squad who are capable of doing it.

“If we keep putting the right type of balls in the box we know the goals will come.”

Taylor felt the Dons were denied a clear penalty by referee Kevin Clancy during Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Dundee United when Ryan Hedges appeared to be fouled by defender Mark Connolly as he was about to shoot.

The Dons had another penalty appeal waved away when the home players felt Connolly had used a hand to block an Andy Considine header.

Taylor added: “I didn’t see the one with Andy but the one with Hedges was a penalty.

“He clipped him. You could hear it as well.

“He has gone down. It was a stonewaller for me.

“The second half was frustrating. We were good in the first half and we were getting some good balls into the box.

“Unfortunately we didn’t capitalise on that but I thought we were a little bit rushed in the second half.

“The positive is another point and a clean sheet.

“I thought we were a threat from set-plays.

“We had a few chances. It was just unfortunate we couldn’t get them on target.

“We are a big side and when the right ball comes in we look to attack it.

“Hopefully we can get some more goals this season from that.”