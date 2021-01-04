Gift vouchers generate £2,500 investment in Moray town during festive season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shoppers in Lossiemouth have helped to deliver a £2,500 boost to the local economy during the festive season.

Campaigners in the Moray town have run local gift vouchers in recent years to help residents keep cash in the area when buying Christmas presents.

Previous years of sales of the Love Lossie tokens have generated three-figure sums for the more than 50 local shops, cafes and restaurants that accept them.

However, this year the total has soared to £2,500 while calls have been made for customers across the country to support local traders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alison Read, a committee member of Lossiemouth Business Association, said: “The response this year has been really remarkable.

“It’s a very tangible way of keeping money in the town at this time of year.

“We had them last year and the year before and we had a bit of uptake but they didn’t really take off the way they done this year.

“It’s been really nice to see that people have responded to the need to support local businesses, especially at this time.

“There has also been people who live away from Lossiemouth buying them for people who live here.”

Vouchers are available to buy online at www.lossiemouth.org