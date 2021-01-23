Aberdeen beat 10-man Motherwell to move up to third in the Premiership

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen moved up to third in the Scottish Premiership following a 2-0 win against Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Tommie Hoban and Andy Considine got the goals for the Dons as they inflicted a first defeat on the Steelmen under new boss Graham Alexander.

Dons boss Derek McInnes made two changes to the side which lost 4-1 at Ross County last weekend with Ryan Hedges, who returned from suspension, and Funso Ojo replacing Curtis Main, who dropped to the bench, and the injured Ross McCrorie.

Jonny Hayes, however, was fit enough to start despite leaving Dingwall on crutches seven days ago.

© SNS Group

Aberdeen raced out of the blocks for this one and their early pressure paid off as Tommie Hoban headed home Matty Kennedy’s free kick to give the Dons a 15th minute lead.

The home side were on top in the early stages and Hedges saw two efforts flash just wide but Motherwell responded well to going behind and were unfortunate not to be back on level terms before the break.

Tony Watt saw a near post shot saved by Joe Lewis and he went close again after intercepting a loose ball from Ojo on the halfway line only to see his low drive come back off the post and into Lewis’ arms.

A feisty opening 45 minutes brought four bookings and three of them came from one incident with Scott Wright, Liam Polworth and Funso Ojo all booked following a stramash on the halfway line as tempers threatened to spill over.

The emotions were still running high at the start of the second half and Motherwell found themselves down to 10 men as Liam Polworth was dismissed for comments towards the official after a collision with Lewis Ferguson on the halfway line.

The Dons pushed forward in search of a second goal and Well goalkeeper Liam Kelly did well to deny Ferguson and Kennedy.

But Aberdeen were not to be denied and Andy Considine secured the points 13 minutes from time when he scored from close range after Lewis Ferguson’s shot had been blocked.