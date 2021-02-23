Niall McGinn feels he has plenty to offer in final months of Aberdeen deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Niall McGinn insists there is still plenty left in the tank as he enters the final months of his Aberdeen contract.

Experienced forward McGinn has made 336 appearances for the Dons over his career, taking him into the top 20 all-time for the club.

However this season has seen his first-team opportunities dwindle, with just seven league starts this campaign.

The last came in the 1-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday, in which he set up the only goal of the game for Callum Hendry.

International football has helped fill the void of club games for McGinn, who still feels he has more to offer.

He said: “My contract is up at the end of the season. All that is on my mind at the moment is trying to get as many games between now and the end of the season.

“Hopefully I can do that and hopefully show I can warrant another contract here.

“We just have to wait and see although it is obviously hard with the circumstances financially with the club moving forward.

“I haven’t thought too much about it, it is about getting game time until the end of the season and then move forward from there with what will happen next season.”

The Northern Ireland international is level on appearances with Aberdeen’s League Cup-winning goalkeeper Jamie Langfield and Jimmy Smith, a left-sided player who played for the Dons during the 1920s.

McGinn said: “I have been here for a long time. When you get into the top 20 appearances and you are still working hard to bring more goals and assists along the way, it is always nice to be recognised in that way.

“I am a long way behind Andrew Considine but it is good to be in the top 20, but, for me personally, it is nice to get these wee achievements along the way.

“I have had a great time here at Aberdeen but I still have a lot of games between now and the end of the season and I will be looking to chip in with a few more goals and assists along the way.”

Former Celtic man McGinn will lock horns with his old club again on Saturday afternoon, 10 days after Aberdeen were last in Glasgow in a 1-0 defeat to the Hoops.

He added: “Hopefully, we can build on the win but we know it will be a difficult game going back to Celtic Park.

“But the run from now and until the end of the season we will be trying to pick up as many three points as we can.

“We will go down and try to put on a similar performance as we put on at Celtic Park the other week but hopefully we can create more and nick a goal or two.”