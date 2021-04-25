Dismal Dons dumped out of Scottish Cup by Dundee United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen exited the Scottish Cup with a whimper as Dundee United romped to a 3-0 win in the quarter-final at Pittodrie.

A Marc McNulty double and a Ryan Edwards header gave United their first Scottish Cup win in the Granite City as new Dons boss Stephen Glass suffered his first defeat.

The Dons were outplayed and outfought by an impressive United who go into the hat for tomorrow’s semi-final draw.

Aberdeen manager Glass made one change from the side which drew 1-1 with Celtic in the Premiership on Wednesday.

Ross McCrorie missed out due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Hoops with Calvin Ramsay taking his place at right back.

A rousing start from the Dons brought early chances and they would come to rue not taking them.

Callum Hendry fired over before Deniz Mehmet denied Aberdeen with a fine double save. The United goalkeeper parried a Matty Kennedy strike before also denying Hendry as he tried to convert the rebound.

United responded to their let-off by opening the scoring as Nicky Clark found Lawrence Shankland on the edge of the box. The striker played in Marc McNulty who beat Gary Woods with a low drive.

The Dons were rattled by the loss of the goal and United went on to dominate the first half, creating several terrific chances.

Ian Harkes just failed to connect with a McNulty cross before Woods saved from Jeando Fuchs. Clark also went close with a curling effort before Unite eventually made their dominance count seven minutes before the interval when Ryan Edwards headed a Clark free kick into the net to double his side’s lead.

© SNS Group

It was no less than the visitors deserved with the Dons left floundering after their bright start to the game.

Aberdeen needed a response in the second half but it never materialised and from the moment McNulty ran clear in the 55th minute before firing home his side’s third it was all over.