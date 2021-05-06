CONFIRMED! Motherwell skipper Declan Gallagher to join Aberdeen on two-year deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen have confirmed Motherwell captain Declan Gallagher has agreed a deal to join Stephen Glass’ Reds revolution this summer.

The 30-year-old Scotland international, who is expected to be in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the European Championships before he moves to the Granite City, will pen a two-year deal and is Glass’ second signing.

Celtic captain Scott Brown has also agreed to move to the Dons on a two-year deal in a player-coach role.

In a statement announcing the capture of former Dundee and Livingston centre-half Gallagher from the Steelemen, Glass said: “We are delighted to be able to add someone of Declan’s quality to the first team.

“He is one of the country’s top centre-backs and played a prominent role in Scotland’s qualification for the Euros this summer.

“Declan was highly sought after and we beat off stiff competition to get him here, but it’s really encouraging to see he believes Aberdeen is the correct place for the next stage of his career and we are eagerly looking forward to working with him when he arrives in the summer.”