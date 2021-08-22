Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes backs Lewis Ferguson for Scotland call up

By Danny Law
August 22, 2021, 8:20 am Updated: August 22, 2021, 8:21 am
Celebration time. Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson (centre) celebrates his second goal against BK Hacken in the Europa Conference League.
Celebration time. Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson (centre) celebrates his second goal against BK Hacken in the Europa Conference League.

Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes Dons midfielder Lewis Ferguson should be included in the Scotland squad for the national team’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Following their Euro 2020 participation this summer, Steve Clarke’s side return to action against Denmark on September 1 followed by matches against Moldova and Austria.

McInnes believes 21-year-old Ferguson merits a place in the squad for the triple header.

In his Mail on Sunday column, McInnes wrote: “I would love to see Lewis Ferguson named in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad on Tuesday for the World Cup qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova and Austria at the start of next month.

“The Aberdeen midfielder is ready and could be a part of the manager’s squad for a very long time.

“I’m not necessarily saying he should go and start games but I’d love to see him being integrated into squads.

“He has been terrific for a long time.”

Derek McInnes.

McInnes also said his former side’s 1-0 defeat against Qarabag in Azerbaijan in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off was “not a disaster by any stretch of the imagination”.

He added: “They have a great opportunity to do the job at Pittodrie and qualify for the group stage, albeit in the third tier of European football.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

