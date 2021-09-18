Aberdeen urged to ignore ‘outside noise’ of criticism by boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has urged his squad to block the ‘outside noise’ of criticism amidst a six game winless run.

Glass insists all the focus must be on today’s Premiership clash against St Johnstone and not looking back at previous matches.

Despite the winless streak Glass has complete trust and belief in the squad he rebuild during the summer transfer window.

He is confident they will ‘come good’.

Glass said: “We have a new start with a new group of players and we believe in what we’re doing here.

“I think the public can see what we’re trying to do as well

“The focus for us is to try to get another three points in the league and not to look back and listen to outside noise, like no wins in six.

“We lost our first game in the league at the weekend and if we continue to win games then we will be alright.

“I think the performance levels have been very good and we trust the players.

“There is a balance to be had.

“There were European games in there, a heavy schedule of games and that took a little bit of a toll on us physically.

“We trust them and believe in what we are doing and we believe they will come good.

“We are just focused on winning this game on Saturday.”

Dominant in possession but no wins

The stats back up Glass’ assertion that Aberdeen have not been playing badly as they had 75% of possession against both Motherwell (2-0 loss) and Ross County (1-1 draw).

The problem is the attack has been wasteful when presented with chances.

There were 23 attempts at goal, including blocked shots, against Ross County and 20 against ‘Well – but only one goal for the combined total of 43 efforts.

That lack of cutting edge in attack has also been accompanied by a slackness at key moments in defence that has cost goals.

Glass acknowledges both aspects and insists the Reds have been working hard in training at Cormack Park to deliver a fix.

He said: “It’s something we need to work on individually and as a unit.

“Qarabag aside, we haven’t been cut open and I don’t think the way we play has been the issue.

“I think the way we’ve defended certain situations has been the issue.

“It’s not been a single individual all the time.

“It’s been spread around and it is highlighted if you’re not scoring at the other end which, in general, has not been the issue.

“When there’s a game where you don’t score or don’t score the first goal it becomes an issue.

“We know we can defend better when situations arise and also that although we have a lot of the ball we need to be more dangerous with it.”

St Johnstone not affected by transfers out

Last season St Johnstone delivered what every Aberdeen supporter dreams of – the League Cup and Scottish Cup double.

The Perth side have won three trophies in seven years having secured the Scottish Cup in 2014.

Aberdeen have won two trophies in 31 years – the League Cup in 2014 and 1995.

St Johnstone’s double cup winning squad suffered a major blow when selling key players Ali McCann and Jason Kerr on transfer deadline day for less than £2m.

Kerr transferred to Wigan Athletic for £600,000 with Northern Ireland international Kerr moving to Preston North End for £1.2m.

Glass insists Saints, yet to win in the Premiership this season, have not been overly weakened by the exit of Kerr and McCann.

He said: “St Johnstone played against the champions (Rangers, 2-1 loss last weekend) and put up a really good fight.

“They didn’t look like they have been affected.

“They were unfortunate that they gave away a goal pretty soon after going in front.

“The ability and talent of Callum (Davidson, St Johnstone manager) to get the most out of his group, it still looks like that despite losing two of his two top players.

“So I don’t see it being any different from normal.”

Samuels battle to be fit to face St Johnstone

Glass will give a late fitness test to on loan Wolves attacker Austin Samuels ahead of today’s game against St Johnstone.

The 20-year-old missed the 2-0 loss to Motherwell with an injury suffered in training just 48 hours before that game.

Glass has been assessing Samuels during training this week and is hopeful the former England Youth international will be fit to feature today.

Hedges on course for return next week

Welsh international attacker Ryan Hedges will miss the St Johnstone game with a hamstring injury.

Hedges has missed the last five matches but Glass hopes the 26-year-old will return to full training next week.

That would put him in contention to make a comeback from injury against St Mirren in Paisley next Sunday.

Glass said: “St Johnstone are a tough team to play against, a team capable of making it hard for you.

“But we believe in what we are doing here.”