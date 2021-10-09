Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Scotland boss calls on Tartan Army to give Sir Alex Ferguson an ovation at Hampden

By Sean Wallace
October 9, 2021, 6:00 am
Former manager Sir Alex Ferguson CBE during the official opening of Cormack Park on October 31, 2019.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has called on the Tartan Army to give national legend Sir Alex Ferguson a standing ovation at Hampden today.

Aberdeen and Manchester United great Sir Alex is widely acknowledged as the greatest ever British club football manager.

The 79-year-old will be honoured before Scotland’s World Cup Group F qualifier against Israel at the national stadium.

Sir Alex famously led Aberdeen to two European trophies, three league titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup in the eighties.

He then followed that with unprecedented success at Manchester United.

At Old Trafford Sir Alex led Manchester United to two Champions League titles,  the European Cup Winners’ Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

Sir Alex Ferguson opening Aberdeen’s Cormack Park training facility in October 2019.

Sir Alex also managed Scotland at the 1986 World Cup following the tragic death of Jock Stein.

The only thing missing from his phenomenal career is a Scotland cap.

That will change today however when Sir Alex will be presented with a much delayed Scotland XI cap for the tour of Asia and Oceania in 1967.

During that tour the Scots faced Israel in Tel Aviv, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand U-23, a Vancouver XI and Canada.

Clarke said: “It will be nice for the Scottish public to see Sir Alex.

“Obviously he had has time as a World Cup manager, in sad circumstances, when he took the team to Mexico in 1986.

“It will be great for the Scottish public to give him the ovation and the acclaim he deserves.

“It’s great that he will be there to get that cap from such a long time ago.

“I’m sure he will get a fantastic ovation and it is richly deserved.”

Clarke revealed Sir Alex has been very supportive during his time in the Scotland manager’s hot-seat.

He said: “I have bumped into him already a couple of times this season.

“It is always nice to catch up with Sir Alex and hear his thoughts.

“He is very, very supportive of the country.

“Sir Alex is always positive about the country.

“I always have nice, positive conversations with Sir Alex.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]