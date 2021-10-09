Scotland boss calls on Tartan Army to give Sir Alex Ferguson an ovation at Hampden

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has called on the Tartan Army to give national legend Sir Alex Ferguson a standing ovation at Hampden today.

Aberdeen and Manchester United great Sir Alex is widely acknowledged as the greatest ever British club football manager.

The 79-year-old will be honoured before Scotland’s World Cup Group F qualifier against Israel at the national stadium.

Sir Alex famously led Aberdeen to two European trophies, three league titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup in the eighties.

He then followed that with unprecedented success at Manchester United.

At Old Trafford Sir Alex led Manchester United to two Champions League titles, the European Cup Winners’ Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

Sir Alex also managed Scotland at the 1986 World Cup following the tragic death of Jock Stein.

The only thing missing from his phenomenal career is a Scotland cap.

That will change today however when Sir Alex will be presented with a much delayed Scotland XI cap for the tour of Asia and Oceania in 1967.

During that tour the Scots faced Israel in Tel Aviv, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand U-23, a Vancouver XI and Canada.

Clarke said: “It will be nice for the Scottish public to see Sir Alex.

“Obviously he had has time as a World Cup manager, in sad circumstances, when he took the team to Mexico in 1986.

“It will be great for the Scottish public to give him the ovation and the acclaim he deserves.

“It’s great that he will be there to get that cap from such a long time ago.

“I’m sure he will get a fantastic ovation and it is richly deserved.”

Clarke revealed Sir Alex has been very supportive during his time in the Scotland manager’s hot-seat.

He said: “I have bumped into him already a couple of times this season.

“It is always nice to catch up with Sir Alex and hear his thoughts.

“He is very, very supportive of the country.

“Sir Alex is always positive about the country.

“I always have nice, positive conversations with Sir Alex.”