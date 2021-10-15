Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay back training after injury set-back, says boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass confirmed teen right-back star Calvin Ramsay has only recently returned to training after an injury set-back.

The 18-year-old, who is being tracked by Premier League clubs Manchester United and Everton, required treatment immediately after the 2-1 loss to Celtic and prior to the recent international break.

The injury forced Ramsay to withdraw from the Scotland under-21 squad for the 2023 European Championship under-21 qualifier against Denmark (1-0 loss) last Thursday.

Norwich City are the latest English club reportedly tracking the teen.

Ramsay, who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2024, is also on the radar of Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton

Glass confirmed Ramsay is on track to be fit for selection for the Premiership clash at Dundee on Saturday.

Glass said: “Calvin was itching to go and play for the 21s.

“But he was on the treatment table straight after the game (Celtic), which was unfortunate.

“He has only trained the last couple of days and he needed the time to get fit for this game (Dundee).

“He’s fit and available.”

Aberdeen travel to Dundee, the Premiership’s bottom side, bidding to end a nine-game run in all competitions without victory.

Despite the Dons slumping to the worst run of form since 2010, Ramsay continues to be a stand-out performer.

He provided an assist for Lewis Ferguson’s goal in the loss to Celtic and also provided assists for both goals in the 3-2 defeat at St Mirren in the previous game.

GOAL! Aberdeen 1-1 Celtic (Ferguson, 56) Lewis Ferguson equalises for Aberdeen – game on! ⚽ 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football! pic.twitter.com/cLsiDeVlPW — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 3, 2021

The right-back only made his first team breakthrough in March this year, but his rapid ascent stepped up another notch when securing a debut Scotland U21 cap when starting in a 1-1 draw away to Turkey last month.

#SCO21s Squad Update: Wishing the best to Aaron Hickey and Calvin Ramsay, who have withdrawn from the Scotland Under-21s squad through injury.#YoungTeam pic.twitter.com/JLdkdwe3qq — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 5, 2021

Glass said: “Hopefully the next time the 21s comes round Calvin is able to take part.

“I know what it means for young players to play for the 21s and Calvin has worked hard to push himself into that squad and hopefully beyond at some point.”