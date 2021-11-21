ANALYSIS: Referee should have shown more understanding in controversy-packed New Firm derby

It was a frustrating day in more ways than one for Aberdeen as they suffered defeat in a controversy-packed encounter at Tannadice.

The dismissal of Funso Ojo was not the reason Aberdeen lost this game. It was the inability to defend a set piece and also to capitalise on their own possession and chances.

Ojo’s dismissal was one aspect of a frustrating day in Tayside for Aberdeen as they were condemned to a second successive defeat after a 2-0 loss to Motherwell.

After a recent resurgence with seven points from a triple header against Hearts, Rangers and Hibs the Dons are yet again failing to deliver results.

That impressive three game salvo against the Edinburgh clubs and league leaders Rangers has been isolated as the Dons are struggling to rediscover that winning mojo.

Aberdeen have now won just twice in the last 15 games in all competitions.

They have secured just two clean sheets in 21 games this season.

The Reds have dropped to eighth in the Premiership table – just five points ahead of second bottom Dundee.

The day’s main talking point came just before half-time when Funso Ojo was sent off following an altercation with a Dundee United fan.

Police Scotland have confirmed a 35-year-old man has been charged following the incident during the match at Tannadice and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Referee Bobby Madden should have shown more understanding when taking charge of this New Firm derby, particularly with this incident.

Ojo’s momentum took him over the advertising boards at the front of the Eddie Thompson Stand towards the end of the first half with video footage appearing to show Ojo was pushed by a supporter.

When the 30-year-old Ojo returned to the pitch the Belgian midfielder was shown a second booking by Madden and sent off.

Frustratingly for Aberdeen, as it was a second yellow card, the dismissal cannot be appealed and Ojo is out for Sunday’s Premiership clash against Celtic at Parkhead.

Stephen Glass was also sent off in the tunnel at half-time for questioning some of Madden’s decisions in the opening 45 minutes.

It was a dramatic five minute spell as Dundee United’s Calum Butcher also received a straight red in the 42nd minute for an altercation with Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez.

Return to action of Jack MacKenzie

Left-back Jack MacKenzie returned from an ankle injury having missed the previous four matches.

In the build up to the game boss Stephen Glass had said MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay and Scotland international Declan Gallagher were all ruled out of the Tannadice clash and would be sidelined for another few weeks.

Glass admitted the availability of MacKenzie to start at Tannadice was an ‘unexpected bonus’.

However MacKenzie was replaced at half-time after suffering a knock.

Summer signing Gurr came in from the cold for his first start since the 2-1 League Cup loss to Championship Raith Rovers on August 15.

Failure to defend a set-piece

Dundee United created the first chance in the opening minute when Jeando Fuchs unleashed a curling shot from the edge of the box but Dylan McGeouch brilliantly slid in to block the shot and send it behind for a corner.

Striker Ramirez flashed a shot wide of goal midway through the half from 15 yards and Hedges threatened soon after when shooting straight at keeper Siegrist.

Dundee United were reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute when Ryan Edwards and Ramirez squared up and went head to head.

However Calum Butcher got needlessly involved when he walked past Ramirez and flicked a blow out to the United States striker’s midriff.

It was right in front of referee Madden who immediately raised a straight red card.

Any opportunity for Aberdeen to make the extra man count were obliterated within three minutes by the dismissal of Ojo.

Aberdeen replaced MacKenzie with Jonny Hayes at half-time and changed to a 4-3-2 formation following the loss of the midfielder.

In the 64th minute Gurr unleashed a right footed drive from the centre of the penalty area but it flashed just wide.

Keeper Joe Lewis produced a superb save moments later to push a vicious shot from substitute Appere.

From the subsequent corner Ian Harkes raced onto a Scott McMann corner and curled a composed finish with the outside of his right foot beyond Lewis from 15 yards in the 80th minute.

Aberdeen pushed on to try to salvage something from the game but could not make the breakthrough.

ABERDEEN (3-4-1-2): Lewis 6; MacKenzie 5 (Hayes 46), McCrorie 6, Gurr 6 (Longstaff 73), Campbell 7, Ojo 6, Brown 7, McGeouch 6(Jenks 65), Hedges 6, Ramirez 6, Watkins 6.

Subs not used: Woods, McGinn, Samuels.

DUNDEE UNITED (4-5-1): Siegrist 6, McMann 6, Mulgrew 6, Edwards 6, Freeman 6, Niskanen 5 (Appere 55), Harkes 6, Butcher 3, Fuchs 5 (Hoti 59), Pawlett 6(Glass 68) Clark 6

Subs not used: Carson, Smith, Meekison, Biamou.

REFEREE: Bobby Madden

MAN OF THE MATCH: Scott Brown – Aberdeen