Aberdeen Women’s winning run ends with heavy 10-1 defeat against Glasgow City

Aberdeen Women’s five-game winning run came to an abrupt end against Glasgow City as they suffered a 10-1 defeat at Petershill Park.

The Dons went into the match full of confidence following a superb 5-1 victory against Motherwell on Sunday.

They made the perfect start against City, who have won 14 titles in a row in Scotland, when Francesca Ogilvie gave the Dons a shock lead with only four minutes on the clock.

But the hosts drew level only 10 minutes later when Tyler Dodds netted before the same player grabbed her second in the 27th minute to put City in front.

Kerry Beattie added the third after 34 minutes before Priscila Chinchilla smashed in the fourth two minutes before the interval and Beattie nodded home number five from a Dodds cross on the stroke of half time.

Dodds extended the home side’s lead eight minutes into the second half, cutting inside and blasting home to complete her hat-trick.

Jenna Clark added the seventh with just over 20 minutes remaining before Beattie completed her hat-trick to make it eight.

Things got worse for the Dons with six minutes to go when Chinchilla got on the scoresheet again to make it 9-1 before Dodds netted City’s 10th on a difficult evening for the Dons.

Next up for Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side is the visit of Celtic to Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

