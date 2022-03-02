Aberdeen Women’s winning run ends with heavy 10-1 defeat against Glasgow City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women’s winning run ends with heavy 10-1 defeat against Glasgow City

By Danny Law
March 2, 2022, 9:43 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 9:44 pm
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter.
Aberdeen Women’s five-game winning run came to an abrupt end against Glasgow City as they suffered a 10-1 defeat at Petershill Park.

The Dons went into the match full of confidence following a superb 5-1 victory against Motherwell on Sunday.

They made the perfect start against City, who have won 14 titles in a row in Scotland, when Francesca Ogilvie gave the Dons a shock lead with only four minutes on the clock.

But the hosts drew level only 10 minutes later when Tyler Dodds netted before the same player grabbed her second in the 27th minute to put City in front.

Francesca Ogilvie gave the Dons a shock lead against Glasgow City.

Kerry Beattie added the third after 34 minutes before Priscila Chinchilla smashed in the fourth two minutes before the interval and Beattie nodded home number five from a Dodds cross on the stroke of half time.

Dodds extended the home side’s lead eight minutes into the second half, cutting inside and blasting home to complete her hat-trick.

Jenna Clark added the seventh with just over 20 minutes remaining before Beattie completed her hat-trick to make it eight.

Things got worse for the Dons with six minutes to go when Chinchilla got on the scoresheet again to make it 9-1 before Dodds netted City’s 10th on a difficult evening for the Dons.

Next up for Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side is the visit of Celtic to Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

