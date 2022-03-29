Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson earns first Scotland start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson earns first Scotland start

By Sean Wallace
March 29, 2022, 6:50 pm
Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson has been named in the Scotland starting line up to face Austria.
Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson has been named in the Scotland starting line up to face Austria.

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson will make his first Scotland start when facing Austria away tonight.

The 22-year-old has been named in national boss Steve Clarke’s starting XI for the match in Vienna (7.45pm),

Ferguson has been capped twice before but those appearances were off the bench.

A first Scotland start is the latest milestone for Ferguson who is being tracked by Italian top flight club Cagliari.

The Italian top flight club sent two representatives to watch Ferguson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Hibs in the last game before the international break.

Ferguson netted two penalties and Cagliari are set to launch a £3.5m bid for the midfielder in the summer.

Clarke rings the changes in Austria

Ferguson’s inclusion is one of five changes made by Clarke from the starting XI that drew 1-1 with Poland at Hampden on Thursday.

Former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack, now at Rangers, comes into the starting line-up along with Stuart Armstrong and Jack Hendry.

Scotland’s Lewis Ferguson during a training session in preparation for the friendly with Poland.

Captain Andy Robertson returns to the staring line up having missed the draw with Poland due to Covid.

Dropping out are Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie,  Scott McTominay and Greg Taylor.

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is named on the bench.

Dykes has not played for his club side for six weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal