Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson earns first Scotland start

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson will make his first Scotland start when facing Austria away tonight.

The 22-year-old has been named in national boss Steve Clarke’s starting XI for the match in Vienna (7.45pm),

Ferguson has been capped twice before but those appearances were off the bench.

A first Scotland start is the latest milestone for Ferguson who is being tracked by Italian top flight club Cagliari.

Your Scotland team taking on Austria in Vienna this evening.#AUTSCO pic.twitter.com/9EqsJuEzBS — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 29, 2022

The Italian top flight club sent two representatives to watch Ferguson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Hibs in the last game before the international break.

Ferguson netted two penalties and Cagliari are set to launch a £3.5m bid for the midfielder in the summer.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Good luck to Lewis Ferguson who starts for Scotland for the very first time in tonight's match with Austria. 🙌🏽#StandFree | @lewisferguson7 https://t.co/EWWVsCw8bq pic.twitter.com/qtfbm6f6P1 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 29, 2022

Clarke rings the changes in Austria

Ferguson’s inclusion is one of five changes made by Clarke from the starting XI that drew 1-1 with Poland at Hampden on Thursday.

Former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack, now at Rangers, comes into the starting line-up along with Stuart Armstrong and Jack Hendry.

Captain Andy Robertson returns to the staring line up having missed the draw with Poland due to Covid.

Dropping out are Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Scott McTominay and Greg Taylor.

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is named on the bench.

Dykes has not played for his club side for six weeks due to a hamstring injury.