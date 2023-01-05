Matty Kennedy aiming to earn new deal with Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy believes he has unfinished business at Pittodrie as he bids to earn himself a new deal.

Kennedy, who joined the Dons from St Johnstone in 2020, is out of contract in the summer.

The 28-year-old wants to stay at the club and is determined to prove he is worth a new deal after missing almost the whole of last season due to a back injury.

He said: “I feel there is a bit of unfinished business because of last season.

“I have never really been injured before and it was hard being out of the team.

“It hurt me not being able to help the team last season when we were not doing well.”

It has been a difficult spell for the club following a run of one draw and four defeats in the last five matches but the attacker believes the future is bright at Pittodrie – and he wants to be part of it.

Kennedy, who has scored two goals in the last three games for the Dons, said: “There have been no talks so far. I love the club and I love being here.

“I feel my performances recently have been good and I now feel fitter and back to my best.

“I think there are good times ahead for the club. You have to remember where we were last season.

“We are now a proper Aberdeen team again and we need to make sure teams fear coming up here again.”