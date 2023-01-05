Matty Kennedy aiming to earn new deal with Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Matty Kennedy aiming to earn new deal with Aberdeen

By Paul Third
January 5, 2023, 10:30 pm
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy believes he has unfinished business at Pittodrie as he bids to earn himself a new deal.

Kennedy, who joined the Dons from St Johnstone in 2020, is out of contract in the summer.

The 28-year-old wants to stay at the club and is determined to prove he is worth a new deal after missing almost the whole of last season due to a back injury.

He said: “I feel there is a bit of unfinished business because of last season.

“I have never really been injured before and it was hard being out of the team.

“It hurt me not being able to help the team last season when we were not doing well.”

Matty Kennedy has been in good form for the Dons. Image: SNS. 

It has been a difficult spell for the club following a run of one draw and four defeats in the last five matches but the attacker believes the future is bright at Pittodrie – and he wants to be part of it.

Kennedy, who has scored two goals in the last three games for the Dons, said: “There have been no talks so far. I love the club and I love being here.

“I feel my performances recently have been good and I now feel fitter and back to my best.

“I think there are good times ahead for the club. You have to remember where we were last season.

“We are now a proper Aberdeen team again and we need to make sure teams fear coming up here again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Brian Irvine: Andy Considine will have a point to prove against Aberdeen
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
'I want to enjoy my football again' - Graeme Shinnie on his decision to…
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen sign Slovakia U21 international Patrik Myslovic on loan with option to buy
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Former captain Graeme Shinnie returns to Aberdeen on a loan deal until the end…
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women's first four fixtures in 2023 could help take Dons in positive new…
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Christian Ramirez praised for positive attitude shown after first Aberdeen start in five months
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Jim Goodwin: Aberdeen can challenge Hearts for third
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
A year in quotes: The memorable moments from an eventful 2022 for Aberdeen on…
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
ANALYSIS: Will Aberdeen midfield star Connor Barron exit Pittodrie in 2023?
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: January likely to make or break season for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
2
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
3
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
4
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
5
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
6
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Martin Compston was ‘on fire a lot’ while filming supernatural thriller The Rig say…
7
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Kessock Bridge reopens after police incident closed both lanes for over two hours
8
Resident X
Step inside Aberdeen’s street food market Resident X and find out why you need…
9
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
10
Inverness High Street incident
Police swoop following reports of man with firearm in Inverness city centre

More from Press and Journal

Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Rugby: National 3 leaders Gordonians eager to carry on where they left off
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Moreen Simpson: Pharmacists are our new frontline health fighters
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Rugby: Highland set bar high for maximum point aim on return to action
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Euan McColm: Police logging of non-criminal 'hate incidents' is a slippery slope
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Junior football set to return with a bang
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Young drink-driver who thought he'd 'slept it off' faces losing car dealership job
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Argyll and Bute residents could hold the key in council's £7 million budget cut…
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Hartley: Recruitment a priority on boss' Cove Rangers return
Matty Kennedy is out of contract in the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Douglas Ross admits Scottish Tories failed to live up to expectations in 2022

Editor's Picks

Most Commented