Aberdeen FC In pictures: Former Dons turn out in the name of charity at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium Former Aberdeen players and members of the AFC Women's squad team-up to raise funds for Cash For Kids. By Paul Third June 4 2023, 6.02pm Share In pictures: Former Dons turn out in the name of charity at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5806678/in-pictures-former-dons-turnout-in-the-name-of-charity-at-coves-balmoral-stadium/ Copy Link 0 comment Lee Miller celebrates after scoring in the Cash For Kids fundraiser. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation