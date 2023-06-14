Former Aberdeen coach Liam Fox in talks to join Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen coach Liam Fox is reportedly set for a quick return to the dugout as Hearts B team coach.

The Dons announced the departure of the former Dundee United manager, who joined Barry Robson’s backroom staff at Pittodrie following his dismissal from United, on Tuesday.

Fox, 39, was offered a long-term deal by Robson following his appointment as manager but turned down the contract due to family reasons.

The former Caley Thistle midfielder has worked in the youth set-up of the Jambos previously, enjoying a five-year spell in the academy at Tynecastle.

Hearts are keen to bring Fox back to the club to lead their B team for games in the Lowland League next season.