Aberdeen fan view: Another game to delete from the memory banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Another game to delete from the memory banks

Chris Crighton reflects on a late defeat for the Dons at Pittodrie.

By Chris Crighton
Kilmarnock's David Watson (centre) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 to Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Kilmarnock's David Watson (centre) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 to Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

According to the most recent data, people in Scotland can anticipate enjoying life expectancy from 76.5 to 80.7 years.

For those of us with a lifelong football affliction, subjected to our first games before we have attained the agency to object, that translates to seven decades of following our chosen clubs.

At 38 games per league season, plus a handful of cup ties each year – and throw in the odd European campaign, for those lucky enough – that weighs in at comfortably above 3,000 matches to be stored in our memory banks.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin looks dejected during the 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Free yourself some space, and exit this one without saving.

They cannot all be classics. We invest such huge portions of our finite time to this pursuit not in expectation of weekly thrills and spills, but in order that we may be there when the incredible happens.

The greatness of the game is in the edited highlights package left behind in our minds.

But equally – mercifully – nor are they all as moribund and inevitable as last evening’s.

Into each life some rain must fall, observed Henry Wadsworth Longfellow; some days must be dark and dreary.

Had Longfellow not long since reached his own three-quarter-century and passed off into the hereafter, even he might have struggled to convince Pittodrie’s repining patrons that the sun still shines behind the clouds as they traipsed through the exits, reflecting on another wasted ninety minutes.

Opportunities for those clouds to break will certainly come in the weeks ahead, and should they do so these labours will be, as they surely deserve, forgotten.

But as the slow slide down the table continues, poetry is just about the only place left where optimism for this Dons side resides.

In physical, observable reality, the hopes of their youth are falling thick in the blast.

Aberdeen left stunned by late Kilmarnock winner at Pittodrie

More from Aberdeen FC

Stefan Gartenmann during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie Stadium, on December 6, 2023. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Ref Watch: Why did VAR not send whistler to check Marley…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (left) and assistant manager Steve Agnew following the loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says Dons fans were entitled to boo after Kilmarnock defeat
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson felt the wrath of the Dons support following their defeat to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen left stunned by late Kilmarnock winner at Pittodrie
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski lying on the ground with his head in his hands
Sean Wallace: Why December will be make or break for Aberdeen's season
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a Premiership match against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says League Cup final places at stake for his players
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin.
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin focused on improving the Dons' defensive record
Hibernian's Dylan Vente scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Slobodan Rubezic has decent qualities - but Aberdeen defence must be solid…
The Aberdeen players were left dejected following their 2-0 defeat by Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: December is shaping up to be a pivotal month for Aberdeen
The Aberdeen players were left dejected following their 2-0 defeat by Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen must cut out 'sloppy goals' and start delivering wins, warns midfielder Jamie McGrath
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (R) and Hibernian's Joe Newell compete for the ball at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Hibernian v Aberdeen ref watch: Willie Collum had a busy day at Easter Road