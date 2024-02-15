Aberdeen weigh up move for Canada international Junior Hoilett

Aberdeen could make a move for Canada international Junior Hoilett.

The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of last year.

Hoilett, who has scored 16 goals in 62 appearances for Canada, could be reunited with Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock at Pittodrie, who he played under at Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.

According to a report in the Scottish Sun, the Dons are keen to land the winger.

Hoilett was Warnock’s first signing after he was appointed Cardiff manager in October 2016.

He started his career at Blackburn Rovers and went on to have spells at QPR, Cardiff City and Reading before his recent short stint at Vancouver Whitecaps.

Since taking charge at Pittodrie, Warnock has mentioned on a couple of occasions that the Dons squad is light in certain areas.

Hoilett trained with Huddersfield Town last summer when he was looking for a new club.

Speaking in September, Warnock said: “We are alright in that position. I let Junior come up and train for a week just to give him a bit of fitness.

“But when you look at what we have in wide areas right and left, I think we are more than comfortable there. That’s not the area that we wanted to bring a player in.

“I wouldn’t do anything on sympathy or favouritism. He did look sharp, if I am honest, and I’m sure Junior will get a club now that the window is closed.

“Some of these lads will definitely get snapped up but I don’t think that’s our priority.”