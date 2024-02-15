Aberdeen weigh up move for Canada international Junior Hoilett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen weigh up move for Canada international Junior Hoilett

The 33-year-old who played under Neil Warnock at QPR and Cardiff City is a free agent.

By Danny Law
Canada's Junior Hoilett applauds the fans during his team's 3-0 win over El Salvador in a World Cup qualifier in 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Canada's Junior Hoilett applauds the fans during his team's 3-0 win over El Salvador in a World Cup qualifier in 2021. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen could make a move for Canada international Junior Hoilett.

The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of last year.

Hoilett, who has scored 16 goals in 62 appearances for Canada, could be reunited with Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock at Pittodrie, who he played under at Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.

Junior Hoilett in action for Canada against Belgium. Image: Shutterstock.

According to a report in the Scottish Sun, the Dons are keen to land the winger.

Hoilett was Warnock’s first signing after he was appointed Cardiff manager in October 2016.

He started his career at Blackburn Rovers and went on to have spells at QPR, Cardiff City and Reading before his recent short stint at Vancouver Whitecaps.

Since taking charge at Pittodrie, Warnock has mentioned on a couple of occasions that the Dons squad is light in certain areas.

Hoilett trained with Huddersfield Town last summer when he was looking for a new club.

Speaking in September, Warnock said: “We are alright in that position. I let Junior come up and train for a week just to give him a bit of fitness.

“But when you look at what we have in wide areas right and left, I think we are more than comfortable there. That’s not the area that we wanted to bring a player in.

“I wouldn’t do anything on sympathy or favouritism. He did look sharp, if I am honest, and I’m sure Junior will get a club now that the window is closed.

“Some of these lads will definitely get snapped up but I don’t think that’s our priority.”

