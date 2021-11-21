Mitch Megginson says Airdrieonians win sends out a message as Cove Rangers move two points clear at the top

Mitch Megginson netted the goal that set Cove on their way to the top of the table and insisted he was always confident the breakthrough would come.

The Aberdeen team had to bide their time during a hard-fought encounter with the previous leaders but Megginson netted with 11 minutes remaining before Fraser Fyvie made the points safe three minutes later.

The Balmoral Stadium skipper said: “This team is always going to create chances. They came out strongly at the start of the second half and pinned us back but I knew that we would produce a piece of quality.

“Thankfully when we did, I was in the right place.”

Cove started brightly and on seven minutes only a fine one-handed stop from Max Currie kept out Jamie Masson’s powerful drive and six minutes later Rory McAllister sent a header just over the bar.

The visitors were on top and after 18 minutes Rico Quitongo was cautioned for chopping Megginson down.

Airdrie continued the strong-arm tactics and Adam Frizzell was booked shortly afterwards following a high challenge on Harry Milne that resulted in the defender returning to the dressing room before coming back on with a heavily bandaged head.

The injury to Milne appeared to unsettle Cove and Airdrie’s Callum Smith wriggled clear on 31 minutes but Stuart McKenzie was well placed to push away his 18-yard effort.

Two minutes into the restart McKenzie hit a poor kick-out that went straight to Dylan Easton who bore down on goal but the shot-stopper redeemed himself with a fine stop.

McKenzie kept his goal intact again on 53 minutes when he punched clear after McAllister had miscued a Callum Fordyce header with Jevan Anderson making a sliding block to deny Calum Gallagher two minutes later.

A McAllister header that almost sneaked into the net with 20 minutes left marked the game turning Cove’s way and three minutes later Vigurs slipped a pass to Blair Yule who brought out a fine diving save from Currie.

Ryan Scully then headed a cross from substitute Fyvie wide and the feeling that a goal was coming was proved right on 79 minutes when Fordyce inadvertently headed into the path of Yule.

The right wing-back sent over a ball that was perfect for Megginson to head into the net from six yards via a post with the goalscorer saying: “I had a nervous look before turning away to celebrate. I am not known for my heading so that was nice.”

A second came soon after when Milne sent over a teasing low cross that was touched home by Fyvie and Megginson added: “The aim is to be top at the end of the season and that seems a long way away just now but this win sends out a message that we can mix it with the best.”

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “It is nice to be top of the league but we will not be getting carried away. Sometimes the easiest part is getting there and the harder part is staying there.”