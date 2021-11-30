Cove Rangers: Iain Vigurs makes ‘in it to win it’ pledge for SPFL Trust Trophy

Cove Rangers are in the SPFL Trust Trophy to win it, insists experienced midfielder Iain Vigurs.

Cove face Rangers B tonight at the Balmoral Stadium, with a home tie in the semi-finals the reward if the Aberdeen side are victorious.

Wins over League Two sides Albion Rovers and Stenhousemuir – both at the Balmoral Stadium – earned Cove a berth in the last eight. The draw for the semis has already been made, with the winner of this tie at home to either Queen of the South or Morton.

Vigurs, who has won this competition three times during spells with Ross County and Caley Thistle, feels Cove are capable of going on to win it.

“I don’t see why not,” said Vigurs. “Any team can win any cup – you’re in it to win it, that’s how it goes. If we give a good showing of ourselves we can in any game.

“We’re going out there to win it and that’s all we can do. You don’t go into any game or any competition thinking you’re not going to win it.

“It’s the old cliché, take each game as it comes and the next one is Rangers. They’ll be top opposition and we need to be at it.

“They’re coming thick and fast at the moment and it’s a chance to get into the semi-final of a cup. They’re a good young side so we can’t take them lightly.

“We know our capabilities and how good we can play on our day. We’re not afraid of anyone right now.”

Vigurs was on target for the first time in a Cove shirt on Saturday, scoring in the 2-2 draw against Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup.

The hosts trailed twice in dubious circumstances but fought back, earning a replay at Palmerston next Tuesday.

Vigurs added: “It was an important one to get us back in the game. We showed a good reaction and at times we played well. On another day we could have taken more out of the game.

“To go behind twice in a game and pull it back is testament to the boys. I don’t play in games where you get two chances to take a corner but at the same time, you still need to defend it.

“But we’ve reacted well, as we have done a lot this season. We could have nicked it if there’d been a bit more time.”