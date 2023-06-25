Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie eager for new season after injury frustrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie eager for new season after injury frustrations

The former Dons player has not played since January following ankle surgery.

By Danny Law
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie can’t wait for the start of the new season.

The former Aberdeen and Hibernian player has not played since sustaining an ankle injury against Queen’s Park in January.

After undergoing ankle surgery, Fyvie was back training with the Cove players as they began pre-season training at the weekend.

In an interview with the Cove Rangers website, he said: “It wasn’t in terms of my body shutting down back in January, it was a bad two-footed tackle, and I needed an operation, but that went well.

“I’m feeling good, I’ve done all my rehab, and now I‘m just looking forward to the season ahead.”

Fyvie is encouraged about a new chapter for Cove following their announcement that they will be adopting a full-time model for the 2023-24 season.

He said: “It’s always good to get back in and see the boys, plenty new faces, which is great, and it was nice to meet the new players and to start to get to know them.

“With the club going full-time, there are big changes, and it’s so important to integrate the new boys, get some camaraderie going, and to make them feel welcome.”

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie in action against Morton. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove had a number of trialist players training with them at the weekend. They will get a chance to impress at the club’s upcoming friendlies against Dunfermline Athletic on Wednesday and Formartine United on Saturday.

Both matches are at Balmoral Stadium.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “I’ll look at them over the week in training and in the games against Dunfermline on Wednesday and Formartine next Saturday, and it’ll be up to them.

“We’ve given them the opportunity to try to make an impression.”

Hartley was also encouraged by the positivity around the club as they prepare for the return to League One following relegation from the Championship on the final day last season.

He added: “It felt like a proper football club today, everyone coming in together, having the time to work as a group.

“We’ve had lunch together, there’s been the chance for them all to get to know each other, and that’s something we’ll be able to build on every day in the weeks and months ahead.

“You need a good, strong spirit, and for me that comes from the training ground. Being full-time will make that so much easier.

“What I saw today was really pleasing and we’ll all keep working hard to make sure we’re ready for the big kick-off.

“There’s five weeks until the first league game and we’ll be ready for it.”

