Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie eager for new season after injury frustrations

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie can’t wait for the start of the new season.

The former Aberdeen and Hibernian player has not played since sustaining an ankle injury against Queen’s Park in January.

After undergoing ankle surgery, Fyvie was back training with the Cove players as they began pre-season training at the weekend.

In an interview with the Cove Rangers website, he said: “It wasn’t in terms of my body shutting down back in January, it was a bad two-footed tackle, and I needed an operation, but that went well.

“I’m feeling good, I’ve done all my rehab, and now I‘m just looking forward to the season ahead.”

Fyvie is encouraged about a new chapter for Cove following their announcement that they will be adopting a full-time model for the 2023-24 season.

He said: “It’s always good to get back in and see the boys, plenty new faces, which is great, and it was nice to meet the new players and to start to get to know them.

“With the club going full-time, there are big changes, and it’s so important to integrate the new boys, get some camaraderie going, and to make them feel welcome.”

Cove had a number of trialist players training with them at the weekend. They will get a chance to impress at the club’s upcoming friendlies against Dunfermline Athletic on Wednesday and Formartine United on Saturday.

Both matches are at Balmoral Stadium.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “I’ll look at them over the week in training and in the games against Dunfermline on Wednesday and Formartine next Saturday, and it’ll be up to them.

“We’ve given them the opportunity to try to make an impression.”

Hartley was also encouraged by the positivity around the club as they prepare for the return to League One following relegation from the Championship on the final day last season.

He added: “It felt like a proper football club today, everyone coming in together, having the time to work as a group.

“We’ve had lunch together, there’s been the chance for them all to get to know each other, and that’s something we’ll be able to build on every day in the weeks and months ahead.

“You need a good, strong spirit, and for me that comes from the training ground. Being full-time will make that so much easier.

“What I saw today was really pleasing and we’ll all keep working hard to make sure we’re ready for the big kick-off.

“There’s five weeks until the first league game and we’ll be ready for it.”