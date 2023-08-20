Montrose 0-3 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley delighted with clinical display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose 0-3 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley delighted with clinical display

Balmoral Stadium side pick up first league win of the campaign.

By Reporter
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was extremely pleased with his team’s performance against Montrose.

Goals from Rumarn Burrell, Scott Williamson and Mitch Megginson gave the Aberdeen side a 3-0 victory at Links Park.

Hartley said: “I thought that was a really strong performance.

“We could have scored more goals.

“I’m really pleased with our attacking play. I thought we were a real threat throughout the game and with numerous chances could have been more.

“We kept a clean sheet and it’s our first league win of the season so we’ll keep building momentum now.

“We were a real threat.

“Some of our play was excellent. We cut them open a couple of times with our movement and combination.

“We’ve got a real threat up front. In this league you need good strikers and we’ve got some good strikers here.

“The players deserved that as they’ve worked really hard.

“We’re not quite there yet.

“We’ve still got a lot to do but it’s a nice base we’ve set ourselves.

“It’s a tough league this and it’s going to be a tough slog. You’ve got to be on it every week but this was a big win away from home.”

Cove always looked the sharper of the two sides and they took their chances. Their strike force, Burrell and Williamson, gave the Gable Endies’ defence a torrid time throughout the game.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Mitch Megginson was on target on his return from injury. Image: SNS.

Rumarn Burrell opened the scoring after 14 minutes when he chased a ball into the box before chipping it over keeper Cammy Gill and forcing it home.

Williamson added a second on 38 minutes when he latched onto a pass from Jacob Jones and fired a right-foot shot past Gill from the edge of the box.

Any hopes the home side had of making a comeback were effectively extinguished in bizarre fashion seven minutes into the second period.

Montrose substitute Graham Webster won the ball but immediately went down injured and the ever-alert Megginson seized the opportunity to fire a right-footed shot into the net for Cove’s third.

Megginson, making his first league stat of the season following injury, said: “It was a good one to come back into.

“I thought the boys were excellent today.

“It’s a tough place to come. Montrose are always a difficult team to play against but I think we controlled the game.

“The first 10 minutes were a battle but we won that.

“They’ve got two good strikers as well but we managed to keep them quiet.

“I felt good today but it’s all about the team, making sure we take the three points.

“It is a good win and a good confidence boost.”

Cove, meawhile, confirmed the departure of defender Jason Naismith ahead of the game at Montrose.

A club statement read: “We can confirm that Jason Naismith has been released from his contract and has left Cove Rangers with immediate effect.

“The experienced defender joined us in January and featured in a dozen Championship matches in the second half of last season.

“We would like to thank Jason for his efforts and wish him all success in his future career.”

