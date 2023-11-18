Mark Reynolds insists there is more to come from in-form Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers are on the rise in League One following a five-game winning run – but defender Mark Reynolds insists his side is far from the finished article.

A 1-0 win against Montrose at Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday made it five wins in a row and eight games unbeaten for Paul Hartley’s side.

The run has taken Cove three points clear in third place in the table, eight points behind second-placed Hamilton Accies.

Reynolds is pleased with the progress being made following a poor start, but says there is still more to come from his side.

He said: “I think everyone on the outside was maybe a bit concerned with how it was going at the start of the season, but we knew we just had to stay the course and we would come good.

“We’re starting to see that now, but we’re nowhere near the finished article or the levels we can get to.

“We don’t get too high or too low. We knew we were rebuilding at the start of the season and it was a huge transition at the start of the season.

“We brought in more than 20 boys at the start of the season and running a hybrid model with full-time and part-time players was always going to take time to gel.

“When it wasn’t going for us there was no panic. We knew it would take time to click, but as the weeks have gone by we’ve seen that understanding come.

“We’ve got six boys who are part-time and only see the other lads two nights a week, so it is a challenge.”

Momentum is with Cove

Cove were far from their best in midweek, but the manner of the victory against the Gable Endies was as pleasing as any of the recent victories.

It is now four games without conceding a goal for Hartley’s side and momentum is building at Balmoral Stadium.

Reynolds hopes to keep that winning habit going today when Stirling Albion visit Balmoral Stadium.

The defender said: “Stirling is another huge game. Everybody can beat everybody in this league and when you are on a run like the one we’re on complacency can kick in.

“We have a bit of target on our backs now and everyone will be wanting to be the team that stops our run.

“Every game is huge now and we need to be at our best – we weren’t against Montrose, but managed to pick-up the three points, but we won’t get away with that every week.

“We need to find different ways to win in this league.

“Montrose had a couple of chances as did we, but I think ours were more clear cut on the balance of the game.

“We got the goal, with Rumarn (Burrell) doing exactly what you want a goalscorer to do, and it was a case of being resolute and seeing the game out.

“We’re keeping more clean sheets, and we would take not playing well every week and picking up three points.”

Megginson set to return against Stirling

Captain Mitch Megginson missed the Montrose game due to illness, but Cove hope to have the striker back in the fold for the visit of Stirling Albion today.

Reynolds knows his skipper remains a key player in the side.

He said: “Taking nothing away from the other strikers, but we do miss Mitch up top.

“Rumarn and Scott (Williamson) are very similar and strikers need time to form a relationship.

“We’re lucky we’ve got an experienced player upfront in Mitch who can play with any of them.

“He has the guile and is the one who is probably that wee bit different from the three other strikers in the squad.”