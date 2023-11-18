Mark Reynolds insists there is more to come from in-form Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Reynolds insists there is more to come from in-form Cove Rangers

Paul Hartley's side are unbeaten in eight matches - but defender Reynolds believes there is still room for improvement.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds.
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers are on the rise in League One following a five-game winning run – but defender Mark Reynolds insists his side is far from the finished article.

A 1-0 win against Montrose at Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday made it five wins in a row and eight games unbeaten for Paul Hartley’s side.

The run has taken Cove three points clear in third place in the table, eight points behind second-placed Hamilton Accies.

Reynolds is pleased with the progress being made following a poor start, but says there is still more to come from his side.

He said: “I think everyone on the outside was maybe a bit concerned with how it was going at the start of the season, but we knew we just had to stay the course and we would come good.

“We’re starting to see that now, but we’re nowhere near the finished article or the levels we can get to.

“We don’t get too high or too low. We knew we were rebuilding at the start of the season and it was a huge transition at the start of the season.

“We brought in more than 20 boys at the start of the season and running a hybrid model with full-time and part-time players was always going to take time to gel.

“When it wasn’t going for us there was no panic. We knew it would take time to click, but as the weeks have gone by we’ve seen that understanding come.

“We’ve got six boys who are part-time and only see the other lads two nights a week, so it is a challenge.”

Momentum is with Cove

Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds in action during a Viaplay Cup match against Livingston at Balmoral Stadium.
Mark Reynolds in action for Cove. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Cove were far from their best in midweek, but the manner of the victory against the Gable Endies was as pleasing as any of the recent victories.

It is now four games without conceding a goal for Hartley’s side and momentum is building at Balmoral Stadium.

Reynolds hopes to keep that winning habit going today when Stirling Albion visit Balmoral Stadium.

The defender said: “Stirling is another huge game. Everybody can beat everybody in this league and when you are on a run like the one we’re on complacency can kick in.

“We have a bit of target on our backs now and everyone will be wanting to be the team that stops our run.

“Every game is huge now and we need to be at our best – we weren’t against Montrose, but managed to pick-up the three points, but we won’t get away with that every week.

“We need to find different ways to win in this league.

“Montrose had a couple of chances as did we, but I think ours were more clear cut on the balance of the game.

“We got the goal, with Rumarn (Burrell) doing exactly what you want a goalscorer to do, and it was a case of being resolute and seeing the game out.

“We’re keeping more clean sheets, and we would take not playing well every week and picking up three points.”

Megginson set to return against Stirling

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Mitch Megginson missed the midweek win against Montrose. Image: Dave Cowe.

Captain Mitch Megginson missed the Montrose game due to illness, but Cove hope to have the striker back in the fold for the visit of Stirling Albion today.

Reynolds knows his skipper remains a key player in the side.

He said: “Taking nothing away from the other strikers, but we do miss Mitch up top.

“Rumarn and Scott (Williamson) are very similar and strikers need time to form a relationship.

“We’re lucky we’ve got an experienced player upfront in Mitch who can play with any of them.

“He has the guile and is the one who is probably that wee bit different from the three other strikers in the squad.”

