Thomas McHale hopes Elgin City can benefit from extra backing in coming weeks

Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale hopes the Black and Whites can benefit from a surge in interest from supporters looking to attend Borough Briggs.

City have been permitted to allow 220 fans into their last two home games, in which Gavin Price’s men have recorded victories against Cowdenbeath and Annan Athletic.

The results have kept up Elgin’s promotion charge, with the Moray outfit moving clear in second place and within four points of League Two leaders Queen’s Park.

Elgin have only one home match left in 2020 against Stenhousemuir on December 19, with back-to-back home matches against Edinburgh City and Stirling after the turn of the year.

Should Elgin get the opportunity to increase their capacity, Englishman McHale is hopeful his side can enjoy added backing.

McHale said: “I think especially at our level and non-league in England, people are going to realise that’s the football that needs supporting. That’s where the real hard work is put in.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not overlooking the fact these players train six or seven times a week, and I know they are paid a lot of money to do it.

“When you look at what the Premier League did in trying to charge people £15 to watch a game, and I think that’s just disgusting.

“It’s going to be these levels where people are going to be willing to pay £10 for a ticket, get themselves a cup of bovril and a sausage roll.

“They can come to watch the game and enjoy what they are seeing, and enjoy the determination the players are showing week-in, week-out.

“Coming out of this, fingers crossed, I think it’s going to be a big thing for the lower leagues in Scotland and the non-leagues in England. There are exciting times ahead.”

McHale, who recently signed a new contract until 2023, feels the coming weeks will be crucial as his side look to keep up their challenge at the top of the table.

The 25-year-old added: “We are looking to keep ourselves in and around the top two or three in the league for as long as we possibly can.

“We have been able to tell that people are excited by what we are doing. We started the season so well, then we went through a bit of a rough patch, but in the league especially it wasn’t like we were losing games by major margins.

“The Ross County and Arbroath games could speak for themselves, but in the two games we were still creating opportunities and I think it was maybe a bit of a reality check for us that we are still needing to work hard to keep up that consistency over the season.

“It’s good to be back and hopefully with the fans back in we can push on over the Christmas period and put ourselves in good stead for the rest of the season. Hopefully we can top it off with a bit of success.”

McHale has been encouraged by the young talent within Price’s squad, including winger Aiden Sopel who has netted two goals in his last three outings.

McHale added: “Aiden has been outstanding. He is really starting to grow into the player we all know he can be.

“It’s really good to see the youngsters taking the opportunities now, and integrating themselves as these first team players that will be competing for positions every week.

“Aiden has been here for so many years, and worked so hard to get his opportunities. The goals are only going to boost his confidence as well as that of the whole squad.

“Having so many youngsters involved with the first team sessions, and seeing how good these players are, I think it’s wrong of us if we just overlook that.

“Integrating them as early as possible, and giving them that exposure to first team football is only going to help them in the future.”