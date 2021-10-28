Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keeper Thomas McHale rallies Elgin City ahead of Scottish Cup replay against Clydebank

By Paul Chalk
October 28, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 28, 2021, 5:26 pm
Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale.
Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale.

Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale is determined to help send shock troops Clydebank spinning from the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The League Two side were pegged back for a 1-1 draw in the second round of the cup against their West of Scotland Premier Division hosts on Monday night in a tie screened live by BBC Scotland.

An early strike by Rory MacEwan was cancelled out by Nicky Little’s second half penalty as the Bankies, who are third in their division, roared back in front of a sell-out 1,200 crowd to secure a deserved replay .

McHale determined to avoid cup exit

McHale, 26 knows their visitors will head to Moray, with nothing to lose again, but explained it’s up to City to ensure they get through this tricky rematch.

He said: “It was a great occasion, being on TV in the Scottish Cup.

“In the first half, we dominated the game by playing good football and made them work hard. That’s what brought us success.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t do that in the second half. Clydebank worked hard and, all credit to them, got themselves back in the game.

“You could feel they were growing into the game and you have to try and ride the storm. They got the penalty and they took their opportunity. It only takes one chance to get back into the game.

“We know they’ll come up here looking to take a scalp by knocking us out. We have a job to do and we’ve got to turn this around.

“We know what we need to do and what got us success in the first half. If we can implement that on Saturday, we won’t go far wrong.”

Thanks in part by subsidised buses, Clydebank fans will travel to Borough Briggs in force as the junior club aim to continue their journey in the Scottish Cup – the first time in 20 years the town has had that opportunity.

Clydebank fans fancy team’s chances

It means the pressure remains on Elgin against opponents who will fancy their chances, despite being two tiers down the Scottish football ladder.

The Clydebank mascot celebrates Nicky Little’s penalty goal against Elgin City.

Away from the cup focus, Elgin have been struggling to find form, with only one win in nine games in all competitions.

The 2-0 League Two defeat at Albion Rovers on October 16 leaves City only three points above bottom side Cowdenbeath.

McHale said the squad appreciate a vast improvement is needed, with Saturday’s cup replay a key match as they seek to find a positive turning point in their campaign.

He added: “I know we’re not in the strongest league position, but when we have won games, such as against Albion Rovers and at Stenhousemuir, we have got success by playing football. We need to turn these draws and losses into wins, starting on Saturday.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price urges his payers on against Clydebank on Monday.

“We will focus on what we have to do and put everything out there. It’s a chance for us to put on a performance and try to get into the third round against Clyde (on November 27).

“It’s the same for Clydebank. They will certainly be coming here looking for the win, so it will take a lot of hard work and for us to do things right. If we can do that, we should be fine, but we know how tough it will be.”

McHale, who landed on his elbow in the second half when gathering the ball under intense pressure, confirmed the pain has eased and he’ll be fine for the weekend.

 

 

