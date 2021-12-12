Missed chances a cause for concern for Elgin boss Gavin Price

Elgin City manager Gavin Price insists his side has to learn how to make their pressure count after another frustrating defeat.

The Black and Whites raced into an early lead at Annan Athletic before losing 4-1 thanks to the loss of three goals in 11 minutes in the second half on Saturday.

The defeat leaves Elgin second bottom of League Two and Price is disappointed at seeing his side’s inability to capitalise on the periods of games where they are in the ascendency.

He said: “We did okay in the first half and were the better side. You look at the stats in the game we were well ahead in terms of possession, shots on goal, but we’re losing games and it is difficult to take at the moment.

“It’s very much been the theme of our season. Our stats against Edinburgh last week were very similar where we were almost double in terms of possession, shots on goal and corners but we’re not translating that into points.

“I’m not saying that was the whole picture against Annan as our second half performance meant we deserved to lose the game but we’re not taking advantage of situations when we are on top.”

Matthew Cooper had put Elgin ahead in the fourth minute with a low cross into the box which eluded everyone before nestling in the corner of the net.

Annan levelled just before the half hour mark when Aidan Smith’s cross found Chris Johnston. His shot was blocked but the ball fell into the path of Dominic Docherty who fired home the equaliser.

The home side took the lead in the 64th minute when Smith beat two Elgin players before playing in Docherty to fire home his second of the game.

Docherty completed his hat-trick three minutes later when he fired into the empty net after Johnston had lifted the ball over City goalkeeper Tom McHale.

Smith rounded off a fine second half display for Annan 15 minutes from time when he headed in off the crossbar despite McHale’s efforts to keep the ball out.

City need to respond

City boss Price hopes the return of two experienced players can help his side bounce back against Stenhousemuir when they visit Borough Briggs on Saturday.

He said: “We had a disappointing 15 minutes in the second half where we lost our way for some reason.

“We’re missing a lot of key players but we should still be doing better and not losing control like we did.

“All you can do is look forward. Hopefully we’ll have one or two back.

“Ross Draper and Euan Spark could be back which should make a difference for us.”