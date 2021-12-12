Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Missed chances a cause for concern for Elgin boss Gavin Price

By Paul Third
December 12, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 12, 2021, 5:26 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price, right, alongside assistant boss Steven Mackay.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price, right, alongside assistant boss Steven Mackay.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price insists his side has to learn how to make their pressure count after another frustrating defeat.

The Black and Whites raced into an early lead at Annan Athletic before losing 4-1 thanks to the loss of three goals in 11 minutes in the second half on Saturday.

The defeat leaves Elgin second bottom of League Two and Price is disappointed at seeing his side’s inability to capitalise on the periods of games where they are in the ascendency.

He said: “We did okay in the first half and were the better side. You look at the stats in the game we were well ahead in terms of possession, shots on goal, but we’re losing games and it is difficult to take at the moment.

“It’s very much been the theme of our season. Our stats against Edinburgh last week were very similar where we were almost double in terms of possession, shots on goal and corners but we’re not translating that into points.

“I’m not saying that was the whole picture against Annan as our second half performance meant we deserved to lose the game but we’re not taking advantage of situations when we are on top.”

Matthew Cooper had put Elgin ahead in the fourth minute with a low cross into the box which eluded everyone before nestling in the corner of the net.

Annan levelled just before the half hour mark when Aidan Smith’s cross found Chris Johnston. His shot was blocked but the ball fell into the path of Dominic Docherty who fired home the equaliser.

The home side took the lead in the 64th minute when Smith beat two Elgin players before playing in Docherty to fire home his second of the game.

Docherty completed his hat-trick three minutes later when he fired into the empty net after Johnston had lifted the ball over City goalkeeper Tom McHale.

Smith rounded off a fine second half display for Annan 15 minutes from time when he headed in off the crossbar despite McHale’s efforts to keep the ball out.

City need to respond

City boss Price hopes the return of two experienced players can help his side bounce back against Stenhousemuir when they visit Borough Briggs on Saturday.

He said: “We had a disappointing 15 minutes in the second half where we lost our way for some reason.

“We’re missing a lot of key players but we should still be doing better and not losing control like we did.

“All you can do is look forward. Hopefully we’ll have one or two back.

“Ross Draper and Euan Spark could be back which should make a difference for us.”

 

