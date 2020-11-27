Nairn County’s match against Clachnacuddin postponed following positive Covid-19 test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nairn County’s Highland League opener against Clachnacuddin on Saturday has been postponed after a positive Covid-19 test at the club forced nine club personnel to self-isolate.

The positive test was initially received on Tuesday, which prompted the cancellation of a friendly against Caley Thistle that night as well as a training session on Wednesday.

A number of other club personnel were deemed to be in close contact with the person who tested positive, which has prompted them to self-isolate for 14 days.

Nairn have confirmed they followed all Covid protocols in their training, however the instruction from NHS Highland Test & Protect has left them with no option but to call off tomorrow’s derby match against Clach at Station Park.

In a statement, Nairn secretary Ian Finlayson said: “Following the positive Covid-19 test on a person associated with the club on Tuesday 24/11/20 we have been working closely with NHS Highland Test & Protect service, the Scottish Football Association, the Scottish Highland Football League and the Scottish government to ensure everyone at the club is safe.

“NHS Highland Test & Protect instructed 9 of our club personnel who they deemed to have been in close contact with the person to immediately self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

“Consequently SHFL fixture versus Inverness Clachnacuddin on Saturday 28th November is postponed. At present no other fixture is affected but this remains under review. Fans who purchased tickets for the game vs Clachnacuddin will have valid tickets for the rearranged fixture (date to be advised) or can request a refund via our Ticket Convenor.

“Our first and primary concern during this is the health of the person affected and the safety of all associated with the club. The Highland League and SFA have confirmed that we followed all Covid protocols correctly with regard to our training.

“We would particularly like to thank the Scottish Highland Football League and the Scottish Football Association for their support and advice during this period. The person who tested positive also acted entirely correctly, self isolating at the first sign of symptoms and immediately arranging a test.

“The club will not be making any official comment on the identity of any persons affected by this.

“We would like to apologise for the disappointment to all associated with the club who were so looking forward to playing back in the league in front of our fans.”