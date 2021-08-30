Brora sign Adam MacKinnon on loan while Clach’s Shaun Sutherland signs extension

Brora Rangers interim manager Craig Campbell is pleased to have added Ross County midfielder Adam MacKinnon to their squad.

The 18-year-old, who has made one competitive appearance for the Staggies first-team, has joined the Cattachs on a temporary deal until January.

MacKinnon follows Ross County team-mate Matthew Wright in making the switch to Dudgeon Park.

Campbell said: “Adam’s a player we’ve been after for a while.

“We were going to sign him on loan a couple of seasons ago, but the pandemic meant it didn’t happen.

“We’re delighted to get him on board and it probably would have happened at the same time as Matthew Wright, but Adam had a little injury from playing in a pre-season friendly.

“He’s a promising young player, he’s very composed on the ball and shows a lot of maturity for his age.

“I think he’ll fit into our side quite well.

“It’s really important for us to have a relationship with Ross County and Inverness Caley Thistle.

“I think it’s important for younger players who are not playing to go out and gain experience at a good level.

“We’ve seen in the last few weeks Matthew, Harry Hennem and Aly Riddle (both on loan from Inverness) have all featured for us and all done well.

“It can only be good for us, but more importantly it’s good for the young players and giving them experience of playing games.”

Another new deal at Clach

Meanwhile, Clachnacuddin midfielder Shaun Sutherland has signed a contract extension to keep him with the Lilywhites until 2024.

The 20-year-old follows striker James Anderson, who is also 20 and signed a new deal at the weekend, in committing his future to the club.

Grant Street Park boss Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have both youngsters tied down long-term.

He said: “Shaun’s likes to get in people’s faces, be a nuisance and win the ball back.

“But he’s also very comfortable on the ball and a good passer and he’s a good guy to have around the club.

“This is a reward for Shaun for all his hard work and making himself a mainstay in the first-team.

“We’re delighted that we’ve managed to tie him down because he has a very bright future ahead of him.

“It’s great for the club that they’ve committed their futures by signing two-year extensions.

“The two boys deserve it because of the hard work they’ve put in, they’re great boys to work with, they want to listen and learn so it’s good.”