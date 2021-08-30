Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Brora sign Adam MacKinnon on loan while Clach’s Shaun Sutherland signs extension

By Callum Law
August 30, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 30, 2021, 5:09 pm
Adam MacKinnon has joined Brora Rangers on loan from Ross County
Adam MacKinnon has joined Brora Rangers on loan from Ross County

Brora Rangers interim manager Craig Campbell is pleased to have added Ross County midfielder Adam MacKinnon to their squad.

The 18-year-old, who has made one competitive appearance for the Staggies first-team, has joined the Cattachs on a temporary deal until January.

MacKinnon follows Ross County team-mate Matthew Wright in making the switch to Dudgeon Park.

Campbell said: “Adam’s a player we’ve been after for a while.

“We were going to sign him on loan a couple of seasons ago, but the pandemic meant it didn’t happen.

“We’re delighted to get him on board and it probably would have happened at the same time as Matthew Wright, but Adam had a little injury from playing in a pre-season friendly.

“He’s a promising young player, he’s very composed on the ball and shows a lot of maturity for his age.

Brora Rangers interim manager Craig Campbell.

“I think he’ll fit into our side quite well.

“It’s really important for us to have a relationship with Ross County and Inverness Caley Thistle.

“I think it’s important for younger players who are not playing to go out and gain experience at a good level.

“We’ve seen in the last few weeks Matthew, Harry Hennem and Aly Riddle (both on loan from Inverness) have all featured for us and all done well.

“It can only be good for us, but more importantly it’s good for the young players and giving them experience of playing games.”

Another new deal at Clach

Meanwhile, Clachnacuddin midfielder Shaun Sutherland has signed a contract extension to keep him with the Lilywhites until 2024.

The 20-year-old follows striker James Anderson, who is also 20 and signed a new deal at the weekend, in committing his future to the club.

Grant Street Park boss Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have both youngsters tied down long-term.

He said: “Shaun’s likes to get in people’s faces, be a nuisance and win the ball back.

“But he’s also very comfortable on the ball and a good passer and he’s a good guy to have around the club.

“This is a reward for Shaun for all his hard work and making himself a mainstay in the first-team.

“We’re delighted that we’ve managed to tie him down because he has a very bright future ahead of him.

“It’s great for the club that they’ve committed their futures by signing two-year extensions.

“The two boys deserve it because of the hard work they’ve put in, they’re great boys to work with, they want to listen and learn so it’s good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]