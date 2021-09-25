Turriff boss Dean Donaldson looking to defeat former club Keith

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson says he’ll always have a soft spot for Keith – but hopes to leave Kynoch Park with three points.

United face the Maroons in the Breedon Highland League with Donaldson coming up against the club he served as a player for more than a decade and managed between January 2018 and October 2020.

Turriff are still searching for their first win of the season.

Donaldson said: “I’ve been encouraged by our performances. It’s not just about results it’s building a team that understands how we want to play.

“The more games we play I think the better we’ll get, it just takes time.

“I loved my time at Keith playing and managing, I’ve spent half my life at the club so I’ll always have a soft spot for them.

“As far as this game goes I’m Turriff manager and I’m looking to get a win.

“I haven’t got anything to prove and I haven’t got any hard feelings towards the club.

“People move on in football and that’s the way it is, but I’ve still got a lot of friends at Keith.”

Maroons looking for return to form

Keith have lost their last three games and manager Craig Ewen, who has secured midfielder Liam Strachan on loan from Formartine for the rest of the campaign, said: “We’re not creating enough chances at the moment and that’s something we need to do more.

“At times we’re getting into areas where we could do something and we’re maybe overplaying or taking too many touches.

“We maybe need to be a bit more direct at times.

“But last week against Darvel, second half in particular, I thought they worked hard and played well against a very good side.

“I’m hoping we can start the game properly, see if we can take the game to Turriff and see where that takes us.”