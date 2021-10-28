Boost for Brora as Dale Gillespie and Colin Williamson sign new deals

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is thrilled Dale Gillespie and Colin Williamson have signed new contracts.

Midfielder Gillespie, 32, has penned an extension to keep him with the Cattachs until the summer of 2024 and 31-year-old defender Williamson has signed until the summer of 2025.

Dudgeon Park boss Campbell said: “It’s a good positive move for the club. Both Dale and Colin have been pivotal for the club over a number of seasons.

“It’s nice to get them tied up on extended deals. Since I’ve taken over, they’ve both been influential players.

“I’ve known Dale a long time, having played with him at Nairn and Brora, and now working with him as a coach and manager.

The club are delighted to announce Dale Gillespie and Colin Williamson have signed new contracts with the club. Dale has signed until the summer of 2024 and Colin has signed until the summer of 2025. pic.twitter.com/00KQq9xbH5 — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) October 28, 2021

“I know what he brings as a player – he’s calm and composed on the ball and makes us tick the way we want to play.

“Dale has turned his life around a little bit, he doesn’t drink any more and I think you can see that in his game because he’s fitter and he’s a credit to himself.

“I’ll be honest, if he’d carried on the lifestyle he had before he probably wouldn’t be playing for another few seasons.

“But the way he looks after himself now plays a big part in the way he’s been playing and he’s been outstanding for us this season.

“Colin has been excellent for us. He’s missed a couple of games through suspension and we did notice that we missed him when he wasn’t there.

“When Colin plays we are usually pretty solid at the back.

“The attitude of the both Dale and Colin is first class and we’ll hopefully get the ball rolling with a few more now.”

Experience is key

Williamson has been with Brora since January 2014 and has helped them win the Breedon Highland League in seasons 2013-14, 2014-15, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The ex-Clachnacuddin player has also won four North of Scotland Cups and the Highland League Cup in 2016.

Gillespie in his second spell with Brora and has also won four Highland League titles, the Highland League Cup and four North of Scotland Cups.

Campbell believes their experience is invaluable and hopes they can help the Cattachs to more success.

He added: “We’ve got quite a young squad compared to what we used to have, so it’s important to get boys with their experience tied down.

“They’ve both won their fair share of trophies and know what it takes to win those things.

“That experience is very valuable and you can’t replace that, so it’s good we’ve got them for the next few seasons.”