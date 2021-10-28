Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boost for Brora as Dale Gillespie and Colin Williamson sign new deals

By Callum Law
October 28, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 28, 2021, 5:17 pm
Dale Gillespie, left, and Colin Williamson have both signed new contracts with Brora Rangers
Dale Gillespie, left, and Colin Williamson have both signed new contracts with Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is thrilled Dale Gillespie and Colin Williamson have signed new contracts.

Midfielder Gillespie, 32, has penned an extension to keep him with the Cattachs until the summer of 2024 and 31-year-old defender Williamson has signed until the summer of 2025.

Dudgeon Park boss Campbell said: “It’s a good positive move for the club. Both Dale and Colin have been pivotal for the club over a number of seasons.

“It’s nice to get them tied up on extended deals. Since I’ve taken over, they’ve both been influential players.

“I’ve known Dale a long time, having played with him at Nairn and Brora, and now working with him as a coach and manager.

“I know what he brings as a player – he’s calm and composed on the ball and makes us tick the way we want to play.

“Dale has turned his life around a little bit, he doesn’t drink any more and I think you can see that in his game because he’s fitter and he’s a credit to himself.

“I’ll be honest, if he’d carried on the lifestyle he had before he probably wouldn’t be playing for another few seasons.

“But the way he looks after himself now plays a big part in the way he’s been playing and he’s been outstanding for us this season.

“Colin has been excellent for us. He’s missed a couple of games through suspension and we did notice that we missed him when he wasn’t there.

“When Colin plays we are usually pretty solid at the back.

“The attitude of the both Dale and Colin is first class and we’ll hopefully get the ball rolling with a few more now.”

Experience is key

Williamson has been with Brora since January 2014 and has helped them win the Breedon Highland League in seasons 2013-14, 2014-15, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The ex-Clachnacuddin player has also won four North of Scotland Cups and the Highland League Cup in 2016.

Gillespie in his second spell with Brora and has also won four Highland League titles, the Highland League Cup and four North of Scotland Cups.

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is pleased to have retained the services of Dale Gillespie and Colin Williamson

Campbell believes their experience is invaluable and hopes they can help the Cattachs to more success.

He added: “We’ve got quite a young squad compared to what we used to have, so it’s important to get boys with their experience tied down.

“They’ve both won their fair share of trophies and know what it takes to win those things.

“That experience is very valuable and you can’t replace that, so it’s good we’ve got them for the next few seasons.”

