Highland League: Striker Andy Hunter leaves Inverurie Locos

Striker Andy Hunter has left Inverurie Locos after eight-and-a-half years at Harlaw Park.

The forward had been on the Railwaymen’s transfer list since August, but had featured sporadically for Garioch side during that period.

Inverurie Locos can confirm that Andy Hunter has left the club, as the player seeks new challenges and fresh beginnings. Andy came to Harlaw from Banks O’ Dee & netted 90 goals from 191 appearances across 9 seasons.

The player leaves with the best wishes of the club. — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) November 11, 2021

Hunter joined Inverurie from Banks o’ Dee in 2013 and netted 90 goals in 191 appearances and helped the club win the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield during seasons 2013-14 and 2016-17.