Shinty: Lovat Cup to return in January

The Lovat Cup, the crowd-pulling annual fixture first played for in 1904 when Lord Lovat donated the trophy, will return on January 2.

Beauly and Lovat have agreed that Kiltarlity will be the venue for the resumption of a trophy duel which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

Lovat president John MacRitchie said: “Beauly are agreeable and we’re delighted that this historic New Year fixture will be restored.

“It felt strange not to play it last January but fans and players can now look forward to another good battle for the cup.”

Lovat won 3-1, with Greg Matheson scoring twice, when it was last played in 2019. The four-figure attendance is often the game’s highest outwith the Camanachd final.

MacRitchie added: “I hope Jamie Matheson will be staying on as our manager after reaching the Camanachd Cup final and it looks as if all our players will be available next season.”

Last chance for silverware

Meanwhile, the final trophy of the comeback season will be decided at Braeview Park, Beauly, on Saturday when Beauly and Kingussie clash in the MacTavish Under-17 Cup final.

Dallas Young, co-manager of Kingussie with Ian Borthwick, said: “We’re at full strength but the semi final is the only game we’ve played since the summer break. However, the lads have shown great commitment in training.

“We lost at home to Beauly earlier in the year when a slow start proved costly. We need to be out of our blocks much quicker this time.”

Midfielder Ian Fraser skippers The Dell side which includes full back Ian Baikie from Grantown on Spey and full forward Taegan Macleod, who commutes from Inverness to play.

Euan McCormick, who has senior team experience this year, skippers Beauly who are seeking to win the trophy for the first time since 2015. Other key players for the Greens are goalkeeper Lennox Stewart, defender Thomas MacKinnon and forwards Torran Cairns and Finlay Maclennan.

Manager Gregor McCormick – Euan’s father – said: “Lifting the cup would be a fantastic way to finish a season in which our youngsters have shown such promise. But Kingussie are very tough opponents in a final.

“Winning the toss of the coin for home advantage has sparked a lot of interest locally and there should be a big turnout.”