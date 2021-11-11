Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Lovat Cup to return in January

By Bill McAllister
November 11, 2021, 5:00 pm
Lovat will face Beauly in the Lovat Cup at Kiltarlity on January 2.
Lovat will face Beauly in the Lovat Cup at Kiltarlity on January 2.

The Lovat Cup, the crowd-pulling annual fixture first played for in 1904 when Lord Lovat donated the trophy, will return on January 2.

Beauly and Lovat have agreed that Kiltarlity will be the venue for the resumption of a trophy duel which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

Lovat president John MacRitchie said: “Beauly are agreeable and we’re delighted that this historic New Year fixture will be restored.

“It felt strange not to play it last January but fans and players can now look forward to another good battle for the cup.”

Lovat won 3-1, with Greg Matheson scoring twice, when it was last played in 2019. The four-figure attendance is often the game’s highest outwith the Camanachd final.

MacRitchie added: “I hope Jamie Matheson will be staying on as our manager after reaching the Camanachd Cup final and it looks as if all our players will be available next season.”

Last chance for silverware

Meanwhile, the final trophy of the comeback season will be decided at Braeview Park, Beauly, on Saturday when Beauly and Kingussie clash in the MacTavish Under-17 Cup final.

Dallas Young, co-manager of Kingussie with Ian Borthwick, said: “We’re at full strength but the semi final is the only game we’ve played since the summer break. However, the lads have shown great commitment in training.

“We lost at home to Beauly earlier in the year when a slow start proved costly. We need to be out of our blocks much quicker this time.”

Midfielder Ian Fraser skippers The Dell side which includes full back Ian Baikie from Grantown on Spey and full forward Taegan Macleod, who commutes from Inverness to play.

Euan McCormick, who has senior team experience this year, skippers Beauly who are seeking to win the trophy for the first time since 2015. Other key players for the Greens are goalkeeper Lennox Stewart, defender Thomas MacKinnon and forwards Torran Cairns and Finlay Maclennan.

Manager Gregor McCormick – Euan’s father – said: “Lifting the cup would be a fantastic way to finish a season in which our youngsters have shown such promise. But Kingussie are very tough opponents in a final.

“Winning the toss of the coin for home advantage has sparked a lot of interest locally and there should be a big turnout.”