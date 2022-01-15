Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grant Campbell believes Fraserburgh’s attitude is crucial for Inverurie clash

By Callum Law
January 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Grant Campbell is looking forward to Fraserburgh's game with Inverurie
Grant Campbell believes Fraserburgh’s mentality will be crucial as they try to remain at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

The Broch – who top the table – take on second-placed Inverurie Locos in an eagerly anticipated clash at Harlaw Park.

In their last fixture the Buchan side recovered from 3-0 down to beat Brechin City.

Midfielder Campbell helped Cove Rangers win the title in 2016, 2018 and 2019 and he sees similarities between those sides and the Fraserburgh squad which is currently five points clear at the summit.

The 32-year-old said: “There’s certainly a similar level of ability and a similar level of desire.

“I think the desire is the biggest thing that I see in the two squads, this Fraserburgh squad and the Cove squad I was part of.

“That’s critical to trying to win the Highland League. You will find yourself in spots of bother and I believe how you deal with those situations is very important.

“The tests come when you have to get out of spots of bother. At Cove we were very efficient at doing that and with the spirit at Fraserburgh it’s similar.

“You don’t want to get into too many spots of bother like we did at Brechin when we were 3-0 down. But it was a character test that was passed.

“We’ve got 16 hard games to go and we need to minimise the numbers of holes we fall into, but from time to time you will be in a hole.

“But the character of the group, the spirit and the enthusiasm can certainly help get out of that.”

Locos boss relishes title challenge

Meanwhile, Inverurie manager Richard Hastings is relishing the opportunity to be in the mix challenging for the title.

He added: “If you ask the question to any of the managers in the top seven I think they’d say yes they can win it.

“Any of the teams could win it. It’s so tightly packed and with every set of results somebody can go up and somebody can go down.

“For us it’s just about concentrating on what we do and focusing on beating the teams in front of us each week.

Inverurie manager Richard Hastings is hoping they can get the better of Fraserburgh

“I’d imagine all the managers would say the same – you have to feel that you’re in with a chance.

“And for us if we can win the games in front of us and keep picking up points then we give ourselves a chance.

“Fraserburgh have got a lead and have games in hand on ourselves.

“But throughout January and February all the teams at the top end seem to be playing each other.

“So there’s going to be points dropped and really you just have to see carnage that goes on around you and try to sift through it and pick up points.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Nairn County and Brora Rangers meet at Station Park. James Wallace and Millar Gamble are out for the Cattachs.

Deveronvale are missing Sam Robertson, Matthew Jamieson, Rory Davidson, Aaron Hamilton and Kevin Adams for Wick Academy’s visit to Princess Royal Park.

The Scorries travel without Alan Farquhar, Ryan Campbell, Brandon Sinclair, Sean Campbell and Jack Henry, but Steven Anderson and Graeme Williamson return.

Fergus Edwards, Fraser Forbes and Michael Weir are doubts for Lossiemouth’s meeting with Forres Mechanics at Grant Park. Paul Brindle is in contention to return for the Can-Cans.

Owen Kinsella and Kyle Gordon miss out for Turriff United’s clash with Clachnacuddin at the Haughs. Martin MacKinnon is absent for the Lilywhites but Ross Logan returns.

Jack Brown, Wayne Mackintosh and Paul Macleod are set to miss Rothes’ home game with Huntly.

Striker Brodie Allen could make his debut for the Black and Golds after signing from Lossiemouth, but Angus Grant, Colin Charlesworth, Liam MacDonald, Stuart Taylor and Alex Thoirs are sidelined.

Keith meet Strathspey Thistle at Kynoch Park.

Goalkeepers Robbie Donaldson and Michael MacCallum and defender Ewan Neil are missing for Strathspey.

Ex-Fort William custodian Ryan Hunter will be between the posts.

