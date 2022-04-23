Sean McCarthy targets fifth as Rothes and Keith close out Highland League season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothes are aiming to secure fifth spot with victory in the final Breedon Highland League game of the season.

The Speysiders face Keith in a 2pm kick-off at Mackessack Park knowing a victory would lift them above Formartine United in the final standings.

Goalkeeper Sean McCarthy is also hoping for an 15th clean sheet in 34 league games.

The 28-year-old custodian said: “Fifth has been the goal for the last few weeks, because it’s all we could achieve.

“If we manage it, we’ll be happy. It hasn’t always been pretty, but another clean sheet and three points would be good.

“We’ve racked up quite a high number of clean sheets, so, on a personal level, I’m happy with that.

“But it’s not just me, it’s the whole team that contributes to it.”

Keith are 13th in the table, but could move above Forres Mechanics into 12th with a win or a draw.

Meanwhile, the game will also be the final outing in the Highland League for assistant referees Brian Dean and John Black.

Dean has run the line in the division for 17 years, while Black has been doing the job since 2009.