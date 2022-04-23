Sean McCarthy targets fifth as Rothes and Keith close out Highland League season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport Football Highland League

Sean McCarthy targets fifth as Rothes and Keith close out Highland League season

By Callum Law
April 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Rothes goalkeeper Sean McCarthy, right, wants to finish the season on a high
Rothes are aiming to secure fifth spot with victory in the final Breedon Highland League game of the season.

The Speysiders face Keith in a 2pm kick-off at Mackessack Park knowing a victory would lift them above Formartine United in the final standings.

Goalkeeper Sean McCarthy is also hoping for an 15th clean sheet in 34 league games.

The 28-year-old custodian said: “Fifth has been the goal for the last few weeks, because it’s all we could achieve.

“If we manage it, we’ll be happy. It hasn’t always been pretty, but another clean sheet and three points would be good.

“We’ve racked up quite a high number of clean sheets, so, on a personal level, I’m happy with that.

“But it’s not just me, it’s the whole team that contributes to it.”

Keith are 13th in the table, but could move above Forres Mechanics into 12th with a win or a draw.

Meanwhile, the game will also be the final outing in the Highland League for assistant referees Brian Dean and John Black.

Dean has run the line in the division for 17 years, while Black has been doing the job since 2009.

