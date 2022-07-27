Golspie Sutherland withdraw from North of Scotland Cup – allowing Strathspey Thistle a bye into quarter-finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strathspey Thistle have been awarded a bye to the quarter-finals of the North of Scotland Cup after Golspie Sutherland withdrew from the competition.

The Jags were due to host their North Caledonian League opponents in a first round tie at Seafield Park on Wednesday night.

Please note tonight's game is OFF if you were travelling to Seafield Park. https://t.co/X9kHg7HR0K — Strathspey Thistle FC (Official) (@JagsStfc) July 27, 2022

The match will not take place however, with Strathspey being informed that Golspie, who are under the new management of Mark McKernie, have opted to pull out of the tournament.

That means Charlie Brown’s men will now progress to the last eight, where they will make the trip to Brora Rangers on Wednesday, August 17.