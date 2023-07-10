Forres Mechanics skipper Martin Groat exits Mosset Park

Forres Mechanics captain Martin Groat has announced he is leaving the Mosset Park club – seven years after joining from Strathspey Thistle.

The decision is down to family commitments and comes after the 28-year-old made 181 appearances, scoring five goals.

He said: “I have loved my time at the club and have made many friends for life.”

Forres said: “The club would like to express its thanks to Groaty for his many years of service to the club and we wish him all the best for the future – hope to see you back at Mosset Park in the future.”