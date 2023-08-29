Alex Cooper joins Brora Rangers on a two-year deal

Brora Rangers have signed former Ross County attacker Alex Cooper.

The 31 year-old, son of the late Gothenburg Great and former Ross County manager Neale Cooper, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Highland League side.

The much travelled Cooper, who has also played for Elgin City, Falkirk, St Mirren, East Fife, Caley Thistle and Queen of the South.

He has also had spells in the United States with Fresno and played in Ireland for Sligo Rovers.

Cooper, who started his career as a winger, was a free agent after leaving Swedish club Gefle IF where he was playing left back.

✍️✍️ Brora Rangers are delighted to announce Alex Cooper has signed a two year deal today pending international clearance.

Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald said: “We are delighted get Alex signed up for the club.

“We know how Alex conducts himself and we feel he will be a tremendous addition to the squad.

“Players of his calibre don’t become available often, so I am delighted he chose Brora.”

Brora are waiting on international clearance before Cooper can make his debut.