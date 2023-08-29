Alex Cooper joins Brora Rangers on a two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Alex Cooper joins Brora Rangers on a two-year deal

Former Ross County and Caley Thistle player joins Highland League club after spell in Sweden.

By Paul Third
Former Ross County attacker Alex Cooper has joined Brora Rangers.
Former Ross County attacker Alex Cooper has joined Brora Rangers.

Brora Rangers have signed former Ross County attacker Alex Cooper.

The 31 year-old, son of the late Gothenburg Great and former Ross County manager Neale Cooper, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Highland League side.

The much travelled Cooper, who has also played for Elgin City, Falkirk, St Mirren, East Fife, Caley Thistle and Queen of the South.

He has also had spells in the United States with Fresno and played in Ireland for Sligo Rovers.

Cooper, who started his career as a winger, was a free agent after leaving Swedish club Gefle IF where he was playing left back.

Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald said: “We are delighted get Alex signed up for the club.

“We know how Alex conducts himself and we feel he will be a tremendous addition to the squad.

“Players of his calibre don’t become available often, so I am delighted he chose Brora.”

Brora are waiting on international clearance before Cooper can make his debut.

More from Highland League

Former Ross County attacker Alex Cooper has joined Brora Rangers.
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour eyeing up more goalscoring landmarks after 300th strike at Highland League…
Former Ross County attacker Alex Cooper has joined Brora Rangers.
Max Ewan is latest key man to sign new deal with Brora Rangers
Former Ross County attacker Alex Cooper has joined Brora Rangers.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Forres Mechanics and…
Former Ross County attacker Alex Cooper has joined Brora Rangers.
Highland League Cup: Greg Mitchell double as Inverurie Locos get much-needed 3-2 win at…
New Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack. Image: Alness United
Highland League Cup: Strathspey Thistle, Keith and Brora Rangers through to quarter-finals
Former Ross County attacker Alex Cooper has joined Brora Rangers.
Highland League Cup: Defenders get in on act as Buckie beat Turriff; Fraserburgh hit…
Former Ross County attacker Alex Cooper has joined Brora Rangers.
Steven MacDonald hails 'huge' win after Forres Mechanics stun Highland League Cup holders Banks…
Former Ross County attacker Alex Cooper has joined Brora Rangers.
Highland League Cup second round draw in full
Former Ross County attacker Alex Cooper has joined Brora Rangers.
Forres Mechanics too slick for Highland League Cup holders Banks o' Dee
Former Ross County attacker Alex Cooper has joined Brora Rangers.
Holders Banks o' Dee ready for Highland League Cup test from Forres Mechanics

Conversation