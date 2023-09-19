Brandon Hutcheson hopes for change in Lossiemouth’s fortunes in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brandon Hutcheson hopes for change in Lossiemouth’s fortunes in Scottish Cup

The Coasters, who have yet to win this season, take on Beith in the first round this weekend.

By Callum Law
Brandon Hutcheson, left, pictured in action for Lossiemouth, is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Beith.
Brandon Hutcheson, left, pictured in action for Lossiemouth, is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Beith.

Brandon Hutcheson hopes to help Lossiemouth claim their first win of the season – and also end their 14-year wait for a Scottish Cup victory.

The attention of all Breedon Highland League clubs turns to the national competition this week, with the Coasters welcoming Beith Juniors to Grant Park in round one.

Lossie haven’t won in their 10 games in all competitions this term, the latest of which was Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Rothes at Mackessack Park.

But attacker Hutcheson is hoping for a change in fortune in the cup against the side that’s top of the West of Scotland Premier Division.

Lossie’s last Scottish Cup win was a 4-1 triumph against Newton Stewart in September 2009.

Hutcheson, 26, said: “Apart from a couple of games this season we’ve been losing by the odd goal, which is frustrating.

“But we’ve got to stick with it. We’ve got a good squad, everyone’s working hard and we’re not singling anyone out for blame. We all stick together.

“Everyone’s buzzing for the Scottish Cup and hopefully it can a good day for us.

“It would be a big deal for us if we could get a result because it’s been a while for the club.

Brandon Hutcheson, right, challenges for a header during Lossiemouth’s game against Rothes.

“Beith seem to be doing well in their league at the moment, but it would be great if we could get a result.

“We’d get confidence from that and one result could change things for us.”

Hutcheson joined Lossie in the summer from Junior club Forres Thistle, having previously had a spell in the Highland League with Forres Mechanics.

He added: “It wasn’t really in my head to come back into the Highland League.

“But then I had a couple of offers, one of which was Lossie, and I decided I could step up before I get too old – and it’s been good.”

