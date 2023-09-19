Brandon Hutcheson hopes for change in Lossiemouth’s fortunes in Scottish Cup

Brandon Hutcheson hopes to help Lossiemouth claim their first win of the season – and also end their 14-year wait for a Scottish Cup victory.

The attention of all Breedon Highland League clubs turns to the national competition this week, with the Coasters welcoming Beith Juniors to Grant Park in round one.

Lossie haven’t won in their 10 games in all competitions this term, the latest of which was Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Rothes at Mackessack Park.

But attacker Hutcheson is hoping for a change in fortune in the cup against the side that’s top of the West of Scotland Premier Division.

Lossie’s last Scottish Cup win was a 4-1 triumph against Newton Stewart in September 2009.

Hutcheson, 26, said: “Apart from a couple of games this season we’ve been losing by the odd goal, which is frustrating.

“But we’ve got to stick with it. We’ve got a good squad, everyone’s working hard and we’re not singling anyone out for blame. We all stick together.

“Everyone’s buzzing for the Scottish Cup and hopefully it can a good day for us.

“It would be a big deal for us if we could get a result because it’s been a while for the club.

“Beith seem to be doing well in their league at the moment, but it would be great if we could get a result.

“We’d get confidence from that and one result could change things for us.”

Hutcheson joined Lossie in the summer from Junior club Forres Thistle, having previously had a spell in the Highland League with Forres Mechanics.

He added: “It wasn’t really in my head to come back into the Highland League.

“But then I had a couple of offers, one of which was Lossie, and I decided I could step up before I get too old – and it’s been good.”