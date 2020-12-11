John Robertson striving for happy medium between defence and attack at Caley Thistle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson hopes the Highlanders can continue their happy medium between defending and attacking in recent weeks.

Inverness have shown plenty goalscoring flair to win their last three matches against East Fife, Raith Rovers and Queen of the South, but have also kept clean sheets in all three matches.

Robertson wants his team to be built on a solid defensive foundation, but also feels Caley Jags have a duty to entertain in their forward play.

Robertson said: “Different managers view it in different ways. I’m always an advocate that you need to score goals to win, but there are other managers that say if you don’t lose goals then you don’t lose games.

“It’s a happy medium that we’re after.

“If we were to win every game from now until the end of the season 1–0, I’m sure every fan and every player would take that.

“It’s an entertainment business – that’s the way I’ve always set my teams up to play, to try and entertain and score goals.

“That doesn’t mean we’re gung ho. We do work a lot on our defence and not conceding goals. It would be flippant to do anything else.

“You want the defenders to know that if they do their job, it will only take one chance to win the match, but by the same token you want the forwards to rack up a few goals here and there for their own scoring totals, and also to let other defenders know that they are capable.

“We have done that in the last couple of matches in particular, but it’s very much trying to get the mix right.”

Robertson says Caley Jags will do all they can prepare for tomorrow’s Championship of Dundee, but says they must trust their instincts on the park.

He added: “Football is not like a chess match. It’s not predictable where you can make moves and counteract different moves, you’ve just got to react to what happens on the pitch.

“We give the players video clips of the general opposition, and then we give them more targeted clips on a Thursday and Friday.

“Our defenders will be well aware of the threats that Dundee possess, but we also have to be prepared to defend from the front.”