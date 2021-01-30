John Robertson still keen to strengthen Caley Thistle squad in coming days

Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Robertson is still working on adding to his Caley Thistle squad with the closure of the transfer window imminent.

The deadline for permanent signings comes on Monday night, however, clubs have until the end of February to make loan additions.

The Caley Jags boss previously stated he hoped to add to his squad this month, after losing on-loan winger Kai Kennedy. He returned to his parent club Rangers, signed a new deal and then headed out to fellow Championship side Raith Rovers on loan.

Robertson expects to have Miles Storey and Brad McKay back available for today’s visit of Queen of the South, while Kevin McHattie and Lewis Toshney are working their way back from hip injuries.

However, should attacking reinforcements become available, then Robertson would be interested.

He said: “We’ve been asking a couple of teams about a few players; one or two are thinking about it and are not sure. One or two have said no.

“The loan period goes until the end of February, so we can still look at loans if we need to boost the squad. I don’t think we need too many.

“If we get Miles Storey and Brad McKay back fit, Kevin McHattie and Lewis Toshney are not far away – if we get those four back, then I don’t think we really need that many.

“Could we do with another winger perhaps to add competition? Yes. If we’re not looking at a winger, could we get a striker? Yes.

“January is a particularly difficult window to get players in. There’s a lot of players who perhaps want to come, will not be allowed to come by their clubs.

“Our budget will dictate it. I’ve outlined a couple of targets I’m hopeful we may get and they (the board) have made sure the financial aspect is in place, should they come to fruition.

“But these players play for other clubs. If the clubs don’t release them, we can’t do anything about that.”

FT: Morton 2-2 ICTFC pic.twitter.com/u3kUkJRrDm — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 27, 2021

The Caley Jags drew 2-2 with Morton on Wednesday night – their first game in a month – and face Queens at home this afternoon.

They are playing catch-up with the rest of the Championship, with three games in hand on some sides above them.

Robertson added: “We said last week, at times you’re far better having points in the bank than having games in hand. Unless you win them, you’re irrelevant.

“In the last two away matches, we’ve thrown away winning positions. If you want to be at the top, you can’t do that and that’s what we emphasised to the players on Wednesday night. They have to become more ruthless.

“Queens are a team who’ve found a run of form of late. Connor Shields is playing very well up front and they’ll come with a threat.

“What we’ve got to do is cut out the individual errors, be that bit more ruthless and clinical at both ends of the pitch.”