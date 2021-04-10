Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Social media abuse is the hot-button topic in football just now and for Caley Thistle defender Brad Mckay, it is a subject which resonates with him.

While abuse directed at players like Glen Kamara, Kemar Roofe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane – and that is just in the last fortnight – has been of a racial nature, players across the board find themselves subjected to regular personal criticism.

Mckay took a break off social media this season and has rarely posted. The constant stream of negativity makes it a toxic place to be.

“We’ve been in for some heavy criticism over the last couple of months and it doesn’t go unnoticed,” said Mckay. “We try not to listen to it, but you see things on social media that aren’t nice to see.

“People think they can sit behind a keyboard and say things about players, managers and the team; you see people saying we don’t care and that doesn’t help. When boys are running low on confidence, you need everybody to stick together.

“Some people aren’t as active on social media as others – some of the senior players don’t even touch it, which has probably done them better.

“I’ve grown up with social media and been active on it, but I’ve had to take myself off it for a wee while. It’s difficult, because when you go on the club twitter and they’ve put the result or who’s scored and you’re personally getting attacked, it’s not nice.

I don’t use this very often anymore but I think this is an unbelievable idea and anyone from back home in Edinburgh should read this and pass it on to anyone you believe it could help. my big cousin and if you feel like you or someone could benefit from it go along ❤️👆 https://t.co/Uc6QqjxEwX — Brad Mckay. (@brad_mckay) January 6, 2021

“You get people contacting you on your social media privately saying things about what they think about you. No-one likes to get criticised. You can take it off your manager and team-mates, but somebody you’ve never met? I don’t know if you can take that.

“I’ve stayed pretty quiet on it this season, because I’ve been in for a bit of criticism over the last six months. I don’t think you’re going to stop it, so it’s a case of: if you don’t like it, don’t go on it.”

It is not difficult to find the kind of comments Mckay is referring to. Look at the majority of club tweets promoting an interview or posting score updates and you are bound to find something which crosses the line.

“It’s like anything – if you get something positive out of it, continue with it,” added Mckay. “If you’re getting something negative out of it, don’t do it.

“It was constant negativity. I scored against Alloa and somebody posted ‘how bad must they be?’ It’s laughable. It’s personal as well.

© SNS Group

“When you’re actually doing well and still getting hammered for it, that’s when I thought I was as well staying off it.

“You’ve heard a million times – fans can be fickle. It’s a game of opinions football and they’re entitled to theirs, but what I’m getting at is it’s not nice when it gets personal.”

The mood music around the Caledonian Stadium has altered significantly in the last month or so.

From a time where they were looking nervously over their shoulders, six wins on the bounce – four in the league – have reignited the confidence within the squad. They head into today’s game against Queen of the South with a great chance of making the play-offs.

Mckay gives great credit to interim manager Neil McCann, for how he has dealt with him on a personal level.

“He’s been great for everybody, myself included,” he said. “I’ve spoken to him about a couple of personal issues in my life and he’s been hugely understanding.

⚽ The goals from yesterday's 4-1 win against Morton 💥 @scott_allardice via the indirect free-kick

🤯 Two unbelievable finishes from @NNTodorov

👏 @DanielMackay27 with an unbelievable finish of his own 🔴🔵 📺 Ton TV pic.twitter.com/glFSkJcFSA — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 7, 2021

“It can be difficult if you’re not involved and that was me at the start. He came in off the back of the 2-0 win against Ayr away and I was rested. He kept the team the same and I wasn’t involved.

“He was big for me then – the man-management to keep your head straight when things aren’t going so well and you’re not playing on top of that. He’s been big on that side.

“I don’t want this to sound like I’m disrespecting John Robertson (currently on leave from Inverness for personal reasons), because I’m not. We’re in a very unique situation where a manager has had to come in and earn respect and gain trust within a week. He’s done that and we’ve reacted to it.”