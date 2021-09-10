Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds named Glen’s Championship manager of the month following Caley Thistle’s flawless start

By Andy Skinner
September 10, 2021, 10:00 am Updated: September 10, 2021, 10:02 am
Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds has won the Glen’s Scottish Championship manager of the month award for August.

The award comes as no surprise after Dodds guided Inverness to a 100% start to the season, with the opening day triumph over Arbroath on July 31 the first of four successive 1-0 victories.

Back-to-back home wins by a solitary goal over Raith Rovers and Ayr United continued that trend, with the Highlanders rounding off the month with an excellent victory away to title favourites Kilmarnock a fortnight ago.

Inverness are hoping to maintain their winning start to the campaign when they host Partick Thistle on Saturday, with the opportunity to open up a six-point gap above the second-placed Jags.

After winning the award, Dodds said: “I’d like to thank my players and staff; without them I wouldn’t have been able to win this award.

“I have great people with a great work ethic behind me, and the boys have reacted to that. It’s absolutely brilliant for me, I can’t thank them enough.

Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds.

“It’s the old cliche to thank the staff and players but it’s a fact I wouldn’t have won this award without them, especially the players. The work ethic has been incredible.

“You have a chance of winning the award when you get results and we’ve had four wins and four clean sheets. That is down to the players’ mental attitude and work ethic, and they’ve brought it every week to me so far.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “After a flawless start to the season, Billy Dodds is a more than worthy winner of the Scottish Championship Glen’s Manager of the Month award. My congratulations to him, his colleagues and his squad on a fantastic start to their campaign.”

