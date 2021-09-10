Billy Dodds named Glen’s Championship manager of the month following Caley Thistle’s flawless start

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds has won the Glen’s Scottish Championship manager of the month award for August.

The award comes as no surprise after Dodds guided Inverness to a 100% start to the season, with the opening day triumph over Arbroath on July 31 the first of four successive 1-0 victories.

Back-to-back home wins by a solitary goal over Raith Rovers and Ayr United continued that trend, with the Highlanders rounding off the month with an excellent victory away to title favourites Kilmarnock a fortnight ago.

Inverness are hoping to maintain their winning start to the campaign when they host Partick Thistle on Saturday, with the opportunity to open up a six-point gap above the second-placed Jags.

After winning the award, Dodds said: “I’d like to thank my players and staff; without them I wouldn’t have been able to win this award.

“I have great people with a great work ethic behind me, and the boys have reacted to that. It’s absolutely brilliant for me, I can’t thank them enough.

“It’s the old cliche to thank the staff and players but it’s a fact I wouldn’t have won this award without them, especially the players. The work ethic has been incredible.

“You have a chance of winning the award when you get results and we’ve had four wins and four clean sheets. That is down to the players’ mental attitude and work ethic, and they’ve brought it every week to me so far.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “After a flawless start to the season, Billy Dodds is a more than worthy winner of the Scottish Championship Glen’s Manager of the Month award. My congratulations to him, his colleagues and his squad on a fantastic start to their campaign.”