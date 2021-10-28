Winger Tom Walsh seeks to add spark as Caley Thistle go for victory at Partick Thistle

Tom Walsh is determined to provide a spark for Caley Thistle as they hit the road in a bid to return to the top of the Championship.

Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Arbroath allowed Kilmarnock to nudge Billy Dodds’ team from first position on goals scored on a horrible night where ICT failed to find a way through the rain, wind and opposition.

Walsh, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, was back in the starting 11 and involved in much of the attacking play, linking up well with Billy Mckay and Aaron Doran in particular.

The Highlanders are now eager to get the win at Partick Thistle this Saturday and build upon that at Ayr United seven days later. And Walsh is determined to be in the thick of the action.

More to come from me, says Walsh

The 25-year-old winger said: “I had a wee hamstring issue, just for a week thankfully. I then had to wait a couple of games to get back in.

“It was good to get 90 minutes against Arbroath and I just want to build on it now, and kick on. I think I was more like myself in the game and I just want to keep improving.

“I know there’s still more to come. I know the levels I can reach.”

Gardyne urged Walsh forward

Walsh acknowledged team-mate Michael Gardyne, who began Tuesday night on the bench, passed on a few tips to him from the sidelines as they sought an opening.

Walsh added: “He was saying to me to keep doing it, keep getting forward. I played a few balls in for Aaron Doran who made some great runs in the first half.

“We know each other’s game, but it was just unfortunate we couldn’t do enough to break them down on the night. We need to work on that in the next couple of days and go again on Saturday.”

Arbroath climbed to third thanks to Michael McKenna’s free-kick which caught out keeper Mark Ridgers.

It ended a run of five successive league wins at the Caledonian Stadium and Walsh added: “It was disappointing obviously, especially at home – we don’t want to lose any home game.

“We want to make it as much of a fortress as we can. But we’ve had a great start, all things considered, and we just need to take it on the chin and go and get a win on Saturday.”

Returning to top spot is incentive

The Caley Jags stormed back from a goal down to beat Partick Thistle 3-1 in September with a powerful second half display.

It will require that, and more, to secure a victory at Firhill against Ian McCall’s Jags, who are fifth, just six points off the top after their midweek goalless draw at Morton.

Inverness have won several times in Maryhill over recent years and Walsh explained the group will be driven to try and replace Killie in first place once more.

He said: “Is not being top an extra incentive going down to Partick? I’d say yes, definitely.

“You always want to stay there as long as you can, but it is a long season. We’re just past the first quarter.

“We just need to go down to Firhill and look to win the game. You win again and everything is rosy, that’s the focus for Saturday.

“It is a place we like going to as well – we’ve had a few good results there I can remember.

“Partick are a good team so it is going to be tough – every game is.

“We need to get back on the scoresheet and start getting goals and, hopefully, we can get back to winning ways.”

Four rivals in race for promotion

Partick are just two points behind Raith Rovers and Arbroath, who are four points adrift of Kilmarnock and Inverness.

For ex-Rangers youth Walsh, he reckons all these sides are genuine promotion contenders right now.

He added: “There’s Partick, Raith, Killie – Killie got a last-minute winner in midweek – but Arbroath, too, are a really good team in their own right.

“There’s absolutely no reason why they can’t be up there. They might be part-time, but they have a great way of playing and are well-drilled.

“But we just have to focus on ourselves and try to get three points on Saturday.”