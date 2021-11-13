Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson admits side fell short as Dunfermline earn comeback win

By Paul Chalk
November 13, 2021, 8:08 pm
Dom Thomas celebrates after scoring the winner for Dunfermline at Inverness.
Barry Wilson reckons the lack of killer touch opened the door for Dunfermline Athletic to strike back for a 2-1 victory at Caley Thistle today.

The Inverness CT first-team coach was reeling after seeing the players let a 1-0 half-time lead, earned by a Billy Mckay strike, slip to a first win of the season for the Championship’s rock-bottom Fifers. 

Barry Wilson, ICT first-team coach.

Former Caley Jags manager John Hughes was appointed as the Pars new gaffer on Friday and he watched on as a side led by Greg Shields and Steven Whittaker earned a comeback win thanks to a Danny Devine own goal and a superb Dom Thomas clincher.

For a second week running, ICT failed to cash in on a one-goal interval lead. Last week, they were pegged back for a 2-2 draw at Ayr. This time, it was more costly.

Head coach Billy Dodds missed the game due to illness and the team was taken by assistant boss Scott Kellacher and Wilson.

Second goal was badly needed

Wilson said: “We said at half-time we needed a second goal to knock the stuffing out of them.

“We knew, with the new manager bounce, they would come at us. They would be giving that wee bit extra which players tend to do for a new manager.

“I felt we dictated most of the first half until the last five to 10 minutes of the first half when they had a couple of corners and one off the bar as well as another half chance.

“Overall, we controlled the first half without looking like we were going to create enough in the final third. From the back right up to the final third, I thought we were good.

“We lack the killer touch right now. We got the goal at a good time, but we sometimes look like ‘that will do us’ because we’ve been keeping so many clean sheets. You can’t do that.

New Dunfermline manager John Hughes with match-winner Dom Thomas at full-time.

“We didn’t start the second half the way we wanted to and were punished for it. We really felt as if we needed that second goal when it was 1-0.

“Their goal came from us being up the park, they then put a cross in, we didn’t deal with it properly and it’s unfortunate. Danny (Devine) has tried to defend the front post and deflected it in.

“We looked shell-shocked from that point and it took for us to go 2-1 down before we recovered in a way. We sat off Dom Thomas for the second goal, let him get inside the box and we can’t touch him. He produced a bit of magic.

“From our point of view, we need to be doing more in the final third to create chances. We had two or three decent balls across the face of goal but there were not enough bodies in the box to make those chances count.”

Dodds watched action from home

Wilson confirmed Dodds was ill this week and he was gutted the team failed to deliver the tonic of a victory.

He added: “Billy has been feeling under the weather that’s why Scott and I have been in charge this week. We were disappointed we didn’t get a result for him. He was sitting at home watching it.”

The defeat for Caley Thistle saw them nudged down to third place, replaced in second by Raith Rovers and they are four points now behind leaders Kilmarnock. 

