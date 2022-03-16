‘North’s biggest bingo day’ aims to be winner for young city footballers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three Inverness football clubs’ youth footballers will be winners thanks to a special event dubbed the north’s biggest bingo game.

The main stand at the Caledonian Stadium – the home of Caley Thistle – will be opened for bingo players on Sunday, August 7.

Launched as an initial one-off venture, all proceeds from the event will be split between the youth development sides of ICT, Clach and Balloan FC.

Tickets will be available from the Caledonian Stadium, but currently are available from Cafe V8 and anyone looking to donate prizes can hand them into either venue.

Players aged from eight to 18 at all clubs will benefit from the numbers game, with any funds used to pay for costs such as kits, travel and venue hire.

Representatives from all three clubs teamed up to promote the day, which is a first of its kind, with any income welcome after the impact of the pandemic hampering any fund-raising efforts.