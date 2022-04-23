Mixed emotions for Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson after third place is earned with win at Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Mixed emotions for Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson after third place is earned with win at Morton

By Paul Chalk
April 23, 2022, 5:29 pm Updated: April 24, 2022, 1:11 pm
Caley Jags striker Billy McKay (right) and Morton's Oisin McEntee.
Caley Jags striker Billy McKay (right) and Morton's Oisin McEntee.

Barry Wilson admits Caley Thistle were envious of Kilmarnock winning the Championship – but he praised the Highlanders for securing third spot.

The Inverness first-team coach was speaking after watching his promotion-chasing side win 1-0 at Morton.

It was a result which ensures ICT will face Partick Thistle or Raith Rovers on May 3 and May 6, with the benefit of home advantage in the second leg.

Partick have eight goals and three points better off going into the final fixtures.

For Wilson, he admits it has been a weekend of mixed emotions, but was delighted the players dug out the victory thanks to Roddy MacGregor’s strike.

He said: “It is job done from our point of view.

“We looked on at Kilmarnock winning the league on Friday against Arbroath with a bit of envy and regret because we felt we should have been up there competing.

Inverness CT’s Roddy MacGregor (right) celebrates after opening the scoring.

“The bad run at the wrong time really knocked us, but credit to the lads. They have bounced back with one defeat in seven and five wins within that spell.

“It speaks volumes for them. They have given us their lot in every game and we couldn’t have asked much more. Today was no different.

“They battled and it wasn’t pretty at times, although in the first half I thought we played a lot of good stuff and could have been a couple up.

“We had to dig in at the end. We knew Morton would throw everything at us, but the defence held firm and we deserved three points.”

The Highlanders finish their season this Friday when Hamilton head north on a night when all second-tier teams are in action.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal