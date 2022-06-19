Caley Thistle announce first arrivals of the summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have made their first signings of the close season after Nathan Shaw and Steven Boyd joined the club.

Shaw, 21, is a left winger and moves to Inverness from AFC Fylde where he had been playing in the National League North.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm the signing of 21-year-old winger Nathan Shaw from AFC Fylde 👉 https://t.co/Ppvtgyq6Hl pic.twitter.com/VraZNVnwnn — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 19, 2022

Shaw, who started his career at Blackpool, progressing from the youth team to the first team, has also had spells on loan at Bamber Bridge and Stockport County.

He has been joined at Caledonian Stadium by former Peterhead striker Steven Boyd.

The 25 year-old joins from Alloa where he scored eight goals last season.

Boyd is determined to make the most of his chance to play full-time football again.

He said: “It’s a great opportunity for me. I was a free agent after Alloa and the club got in touch with my agent. I jumped at the chance.

“The club has given players like Shane Sutherland a chance at full time football again after dropping down to part time and they have taken it. Hopefully I can do the same.

“After reaching the play-off final last season automatic promotion has to be the aim this year.”

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm the signing of forward Steven Boyd, who joins us from Alloa Athletic. 👉 https://t.co/gfWylStor8 pic.twitter.com/Ggz14ITr4R — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 19, 2022

Boyd started his career with Celtic’s youth academy and also played for Hamilton Accies, Albion Rovers, Livingston, East Fife and the Blue Toon.