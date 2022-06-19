Caley Thistle announce first arrivals of the summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle announce first arrivals of the summer

By Paul Third
June 19, 2022, 2:23 pm Updated: June 19, 2022, 2:50 pm
Nathan Shaw and Steven Boyd have joined Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle have made their first signings of the close season after Nathan Shaw and Steven Boyd joined the club.

Shaw, 21, is a left winger and moves to Inverness from AFC Fylde where he had been playing in the National League North.

Shaw, who started his career at Blackpool, progressing from the youth team to the first team, has also had spells on loan at Bamber Bridge and Stockport County.

He has been joined at Caledonian Stadium by former Peterhead striker Steven Boyd.

The 25 year-old joins from Alloa where he scored eight goals last season.

Boyd is determined to make the most of his chance to play full-time football again.

He said: “It’s a great opportunity for me. I was a free agent after Alloa and the club got in touch with my agent. I jumped at the chance.

“The club has given players like Shane Sutherland a chance at full time football again after dropping down to part time and they have taken it. Hopefully I can do the same.

“After reaching the play-off final last season automatic promotion has to be the aim this year.”

 

Boyd started his career with Celtic’s youth academy and also played for Hamilton Accies, Albion Rovers, Livingston, East Fife and the Blue Toon.

 

