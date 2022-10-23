Caley Thistle confirm defender Robbie Deas suffered broken leg in Raith Rovers draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have confirmed that Robbie Deas suffered a broken leg in their 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Deas, who pulled the Caley Jags level in the first-half against Raith, came off injured in the closing stages of the game at the Caledonian Stadium.

The defender joins a list of eight other first-team players who are currently out injured for Inverness.

In a statement, Caley Thistle, said: “The club can confirm that Robbie Deas suffered a broken leg near the end of yesterday’s match with Raith Rovers.

“The game typified Robbie’s career with us thus far as he was outstanding throughout match and scored the goal which put us top of the Championship.

“This is despite our squad having the worst run of injuries in living memory, with almost a full team of 1st team players out injured.

“Robbie is a warrior and consistently one of the fittest players at the club and he will receive the very best treatment and rehab from our Head of Medical Department Daniel Cluett and his team.

“We look forward to seeing him back on the pitch in due course and ask the fans to keep up their tremendous backing for the club as we all battle through this together.”