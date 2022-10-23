Caley Thistle confirm defender Robbie Deas suffered broken leg in Raith Rovers draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle confirm defender Robbie Deas suffered broken leg in Raith Rovers draw

By Sophie Goodwin
October 23, 2022, 12:44 pm Updated: October 23, 2022, 12:46 pm
Caley Thistle have confirmed Robbie Deas suffered a broken leg against Raith Rovers (Image: SNS)
Caley Thistle have confirmed Robbie Deas suffered a broken leg against Raith Rovers (Image: SNS)

Caley Thistle have confirmed that Robbie Deas suffered a broken leg in their 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Deas, who pulled the Caley Jags level in the first-half against Raith, came off injured in the closing stages of the game at the Caledonian Stadium.

The defender joins a list of eight other first-team players who are currently out injured for Inverness.

In a statement, Caley Thistle, said: “The club can confirm that Robbie Deas suffered a broken leg near the end of yesterday’s match with Raith Rovers.

“The game typified Robbie’s career with us thus far as he was outstanding throughout match and scored the goal which put us top of the Championship.

Deas scored for Inverness before coming off injured late on in the game (Image: SNS)

“This is despite our squad having the worst run of injuries in living memory, with almost a full team of 1st team players out injured.

“Robbie is a warrior and consistently one of the fittest players at the club and he will receive the very best treatment and rehab from our Head of Medical Department Daniel Cluett and his team.

“We look forward to seeing him back on the pitch in due course and ask the fans to keep up their tremendous backing for the club as we all battle through this together.”

