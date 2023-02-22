Caley Thistle turn down request from Partick Thistle to change date of March fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle turn down request from Partick Thistle to change date of March fixture

By Andy Skinner
February 22, 2023, 11:12 am
Caley Thistle's Steven Boyd in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Steven Boyd in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle have turned down a request from Partick Thistle to reschedule the sides’ Championship fixture on March 25.

The match falls on the same day as Scotland’s European Championship qualifying match at home to Cyprus.

Thistle were keen to find an alternative date for their trip to the Highlands, in order to allow their supporters to attend both fixtures.

The Glasgow outfit say their request was rejected by Caley Jags, due to their matchday hospitality already being fully booked for the game.

A statement from Thistle said: “We approached Inverness CT late last month to request the game be moved to avoid a clash with Scotland v Cyprus on the same afternoon (2pm), as we know many Jags supporters would wish to attend or watch both matches.

“However we were informed that the hosts would be unwilling to move it due to their matchday hospitality being fully booked for this particular fixture.

“We understand Inverness CT only sell matchday hospitality for a handful of selected games.

“The irony is not lost on the club that after seven successive midweek fixtures against this opposition, we are unable to move to a Friday night (or other non Saturday slot) on the one occasion many of our fans would have welcomed that.”

