Caley Thistle turn down request from Partick Thistle to change date of March fixture

Caley Thistle have turned down a request from Partick Thistle to reschedule the sides’ Championship fixture on March 25.

The match falls on the same day as Scotland’s European Championship qualifying match at home to Cyprus.

Thistle were keen to find an alternative date for their trip to the Highlands, in order to allow their supporters to attend both fixtures.

The Glasgow outfit say their request was rejected by Caley Jags, due to their matchday hospitality already being fully booked for the game.

The club is disappointed to inform supporters that our game against Inverness at the Caledonian Stadium next month will take place as scheduled on Saturday 25th March with a 3pm kick-off. Full update 👇 — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) February 22, 2023

A statement from Thistle said: “We approached Inverness CT late last month to request the game be moved to avoid a clash with Scotland v Cyprus on the same afternoon (2pm), as we know many Jags supporters would wish to attend or watch both matches.

“However we were informed that the hosts would be unwilling to move it due to their matchday hospitality being fully booked for this particular fixture.

“We understand Inverness CT only sell matchday hospitality for a handful of selected games.

“The irony is not lost on the club that after seven successive midweek fixtures against this opposition, we are unable to move to a Friday night (or other non Saturday slot) on the one occasion many of our fans would have welcomed that.”